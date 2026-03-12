Flagstaff packed with festivals celebrating Route 66, Dark Skies, Pride and more

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This high-elevation mountain town near the Grand Canyon will offer dozens of festivals featuring arts, music, cultural performances and more throughout 2026.

Highlights this year include the Centennial of Route 66, the 30th Flagstaff Pride in the Pines, and the 25th anniversary of Flagstaff becoming the first International Dark Sky City. Nearly every week between those historic milestones will bring additional special events and festivals to the city.

Flagstaff will commemorate the Route 66 Centennial on June 6 with free musical performances around Heritage Square downtown, 3D-illusionary street art, and even skywriting at 11:30 a.m. This 100% free event coincides with the popular Hullabaloo festival in Wheeler Park, guaranteeing a celebratory summer weekend.

Flagstaff Pride will follow on June 20 at Thorpe Park, marking the 30th anniversary of this uniquely Flagstaff event. This celebration of visibility and belonging will be a free event this year, though participants are required to reserve a ticket online at flagstaffpride.org.

This year also marks the silver anniversary of Flagstaff becoming the first International Dark Sky City in 2001. While more than 200 places around the world have followed Flagstaff in protecting the night sky from light pollution, Flagstaff remains the most populous dark-sky place in the world. The city's decision to protect stargazing will be celebrated with several outdoor activities throughout the year, beginning with the April 13-20 International Dark Sky Week that includes a Starlight in the Square event in Heritage Square. Also planned is a Star Party with family activities and speakers Oct. 1-3. Learn more at flagstaffdarkskies.org.

Other major Flagstaff festivals in 2026 include:

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, March 27- Oct. 25 (various performances).

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival, April 8-12.

Northern Arizona Book Festival, April 9-12.

International Dark Sky Week, April 13-20.

ArtX, May 1-3.

Overland Expo, May 15-17.

Route 66 Centennial in Flagstaff, June 6.

Hullabaloo, June 6-7.

Flagstaff Wool and Fiber Festival, June 6-7.

Cultural Icon, June 13.

Flagstaff Folk Festival, June 13-14.

Pride in the Pines, June 20.

Flagstaff Piano Festival, June 20-27.

Flagstaff Beer Festival, June 20.

Heritage Festival of Arts and Culture at Museum of Northern Arizona, June 26-28.

Fourth of July, July 4.

Celtic Festival, July 18-19.

Chili Festival, Aug. 1-2.

Flagstaff International Film Festival, Aug. 1-2.

Wild Flagstaff Music Festival, Aug. 15.

Mother Road Classic Car Show, Aug. 15.

Coconino County Fair, Sept. 4-7.

Art in the Park, Sept. 5-7.

Pickin' in the Pines, Sept, 18-20.

Flagstaff Music Festival, Sept. 12.

Festival of Science, Sept. 25-Oct. 4.

Flagstaff Star Party, Oct. 1-3.

Cornucopia, Sept. 26.

Oktoberfest, Oct. 3.

For a full list of events, ticket prices, location details and times, please visit https://www.flagstaffarizona.org/events/festivals.

