Flagstaff Storage is Excited to Announce the Opening of 74 Fully Enclosed RV and Boat Units

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This expansion will add 43,810 square feet to Flagstaff Ranch bringing the total square footage to 211,209-sf on 13 acres making Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage the largest storage facility in Northern Arizona.

In 2021, Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage expanded to an 8-acre satellite location across the street at 5582 Dark Sky Road. On June 6, 2022, they opened 56,571 square feet of drive-up and climate-controlled units. These buildings have units of varying sizes from 5x10's to 12x30's.

The left concrete pad and middle building show the progress of the 74 fully enclosed RV and boat units opening July 2024.

18 months later, 87 outdoor RV and Boat parking spaces were opened to the market. (41 more outdoor parking spaces will be available to rent in July of 2024)

Today, Flagstaff Storage is excited to bring to the market 74 fully enclosed RV and boat units. In a statement, Flagstaff Storage said, "We are looking to open the largest fully enclosed RV and Boat storage facility in Northern Arizona. Boasting a 60' drive isle, the facility is offering 14x40, 14x45, and 14x50 units. This new expansion will be open to the public on July 1, 2024".

Flagstaff Storage also said they are planning on adding an additional 21,825-sf of fully enclosed RV and boat storage in 2025.

About us:

Flagstaff Storage has been a family owned and operated business since 1996. Flagstaff Storage is the owner and developer of Woodlands Village Self Storage, the winner of Arizona Daily Sun's "Best of Flagstaff" 6 years in a row and Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage.

SOURCE Flagstaff Storage