Flagstaff Storage LLC Expands with 270 First Floor Units Adding Surplus to the Flagstaff Market

News provided by

Flagstaff Storage

Nov 13, 2024, 11:40 ET

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage has introduced a highly anticipated storage option to West Flagstaff, adding convenient drive-up 5x10 and 10x10 storage units. This expansion adds 270 units to the facility, increasing the total unit count to 1,158. In a report, Flagstaff Storage said, "With this new addition Flagstaff Ranch now sits at 45% occupied; we realize Flagstaff is overbuilt but we know this surplus will serve Flagstaff for the years ahead". 

Continue Reading
Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage office at 2600 S Flagstaff Ranch Road featuring the new building on the right
Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage office at 2600 S Flagstaff Ranch Road featuring the new building on the right

Flagstaff Ranch was originally built in 2015 and has been expanding ever since with this newest phase coming to completion at the end of 2024. Over the years, Flagstaff residents have expressed a desire for direct access to smaller units without the hassle of elevators or multi-story facilities. Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage answers the call, bringing enhanced accessibility and convenience to local storage solutions. 

On 13 acres, Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage is the largest storage facility in Northern Arizona. In addition to these new drive-up units, the facility offers first-floor climate-controlled storage, spacious indoor RV and boat storage, and now, convenient options for small unit access – making it a one-stop storage solution for Flagstaff and Northern Arizona residents.

Future Development

In addition to this storage expansion, Flagstaff Storage is actively developing a 27,000-sf office and warehouse building to serve local business storage and operational needs. The company also owns two large commercial lots for storage development, including a 4.2-acre parcel strategically located at Flagstaff Pulliam Airpark anticipating the growth along John Westly Powell Boulevard.

About us

Flagstaff Storage has been a family-owned and operated business since the mid-1990's and has won "The Best of Flagstaff" storage category for the past seven years. The company is the owner and developer of Woodlands Village and Flagstaff Ranch Self Storage, with nearly 2,400 units across these facilities, making it a trusted local choice for affordable, convenient storage solutions in Flagstaff.

Contact Information

www.flagstaffranchstorage.com
(928) 774-7867
Address: 2600 S Flagstaff Ranch Rd., Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 AM5 PM; Saturday, 10 AM4 PM; Sunday, Closed

Past News:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/flagstaff-storage-excited-announce-opening-160300771.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAECkcBpiO3nBcMRqE8oTdFjSbnFwOSPUpWdHbfqv4dV8C_3qS49CaLfYSp5KYpLQoTFv_0Z3d_vmwUSJBh87OqUnDDcnni26PACrwMhUPnAa5PLb-YXCaUzV8nYUpbrn6-ZxbTU4jjUfT_OL3zxjz1j4d0NyURdW9UBFEGLpP7t7

SOURCE Flagstaff Storage

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Flagstaff Storage is Excited to Announce the Opening of 74 Fully Enclosed RV and Boat Units

Flagstaff Storage is Excited to Announce the Opening of 74 Fully Enclosed RV and Boat Units

This expansion will add 43,810 square feet to Flagstaff Ranch bringing the total square footage to 211,209-sf on 13 acres making Flagstaff Ranch Self ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Retail

Retail

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics