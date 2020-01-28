Flagstar Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Net Income of $58 Million, or $1.00 per Diluted Share

TROY, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights - Fourth Quarter 2019

Net interest income increased $6 million from last quarter, led by higher earning assets

from last quarter, led by higher earning assets Mortgage revenues totaled $98 million , driven by margin expansion of 3 basis points

, driven by margin expansion of 3 basis points Total serviced accounts increased 10 percent from last quarter to nearly 1.1 million loans

Return on equity was 12.7 percent for the quarter, compared to adjusted full year return on equity of 11.7%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $58 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to third quarter 2019 net income of $63 million, or $1.11 per diluted share and fourth quarter 2018 net income of $54 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $42 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018.

"We are very pleased to have earned net income of $1.00 per diluted share and a return on equity of 12.7 percent," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. "I am particularly pleased with the consistency of our earnings and our success in taking much of the volatility associated with the mortgage business out of the equation.

"Both our banking and servicing businesses produced solid results for the quarter. Net interest income grew $6 million, or 4 percent, on an increase in earning assets of $1.7 billion, or 9 percent, compared to the third quarter 2019. This strong growth in earning assets reflected higher loans held-for-sale and warehouse loans as we continued to be opportunistic in a mortgage market that remained persistently strong. We ended the quarter servicing or subservicing 1.1 million loans -- a number that validates our investment in a high-quality servicing platform, and demonstrates the strong relationships we have fostered with our subservicing partners.

"Our mortgage team had another strong quarter, with mortgage revenues of $98 million, as our gain on sale margin expanded to 123 basis points resulting from optimizing production by focusing on profitable business versus volume.

"Overall, 2019 was a year where the results clearly demonstrated the earnings power of our company as our banking, mortgage and servicing businesses all delivered earnings growth that exceeded the prior year. For 2019, our net income per diluted share was $3.80 and our adjusted net income per diluted share was $3.46, up 15 percent from 2018. Our shareholders were rewarded for this performance with a 45 percent increase in our share price for the year, which was the best performance in 2019 of any bank with $10 billion to $100 billion in assets. That's on top of our announcement early in the year that we were initiating a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which just today we raised to $0.05. This proves our commitment to driving long-term performance and generating significant value for our shareholders. With the momentum of a strong year behind us and the power of a diversified franchise carrying us forward, we believe we are well positioned for continued success in 2020."

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 152

$ 146

$ 138

$ 126

$ 152

Provision (benefit) for loan losses —

1

17

—

(5)

Noninterest income 162

171

168

109

98

Noninterest expense 245

238

214

191

189

Income before income taxes 69

78

75

44

66

Provision for income taxes 11

15

14

8

12

Net income $ 58

$ 63

$ 61

$ 36

$ 54

Income per share:









Basic $ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 1.08

$ 0.64

$ 0.94

Diluted $ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 1.06

$ 0.63

$ 0.93











Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP) (1)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 152

$ 146

$ 138

$ 126

$ 123

Provision (benefit) for loan losses —

1

17

—

(5)

Noninterest income 162

171

143

109

98

Noninterest expense 245

238

214

190

175

Income before income taxes 69

78

50

45

51

Provision for income taxes 11

15

9

8

9

Net income $ 58

$ 63

$ 41

$ 37

$ 42













Income per share:









Basic $ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 0.72

$ 0.65

$ 0.73

Diluted $ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 0.71

$ 0.64

$ 0.72

(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



Key Ratios

Three Months Ended

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net interest margin 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.08 % 3.09 % 3.70 % Adjusted net interest margin (1) 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.08 % 3.09 % 2.99 % Return on average assets 1.0 % 1.2 % 1.2 % 0.8 % 1.2 % Return on average common equity 12.7 % 14.7 % 14.6 % 9.2 % 14.3 % Efficiency ratio 78.2 % 75.2 % 69.8 % 81.3 % 75.7 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 76.5 % 74.2 % 75.0 % 71.0 % 74.7 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (2) 84.6 % 82.0 % 80.6 % 77.0 % 77.2 %





(1) The three months ended December 31, 2018, excludes $29 million of hedging gains reclassified from AOCI to net interest income in conjunction with the payment of long-term FHLB advances. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights

Three Months Ended % Change

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 20,708

$ 18,997

$ 17,759

$ 16,294

$ 16,391

9 % 26 % Average loans held-for-sale (LHFS) 5,199

3,786

3,539

3,266

3,991

37 % 30 % Average loans held-for-investment (LHFI) 12,168

11,743

10,613

9,164

8,916

4 % 36 % Average total deposits 15,904

15,817

14,159

12,906

11,942

1 % 33 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $6 million, or 4 percent, to $152 million for the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to the third quarter 2019. The results reflect a 9 percent increase in average earning assets, fueled by growth in loans held-for-sale, warehouse and commercial real estate loans. Net interest margin decreased 14 basis points, to 2.91 percent for the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to the third quarter 2019, as a result of the impact of rate cuts and balance sheet mix.

Loans held-for-investment averaged $12.2 billion for the fourth quarter 2019, increasing $425 million from the prior quarter. Average warehouse loans increased $239 million, or 10 percent, benefiting from the overall mortgage market. The Company also had solid growth in our commercial real estate and non-auto indirect portfolios as average balances increased $169 million, or 7 percent, and $84 million, or 18 percent, respectively.

Average total deposits were $15.9 billion in the fourth quarter 2019, increasing $87 million, or 1 percent, from the third quarter 2019. The increase primarily reflects $222 million higher custodial deposits driven by an increase in loans serviced, more than offsetting the $138 million decrease in government and wholesale deposits resulting from seasonal decreases and maturities.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company had no provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2019, as compared to $1 million for the third quarter 2019, reflecting strong asset quality, low delinquencies and no nonperforming commercial loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $9 million, or 5 percent, to $162 million in the fourth quarter 2019, as compared to $171 million for the third quarter 2019, primarily due to lower mortgage revenues.

Fourth quarter 2019 net gain on loan sales decreased $9 million, or 8 percent, to $101 million, versus $110 million in the third quarter 2019. The net gain on loan sale margin expanded 3 basis points to 1.23 percent for the fourth quarter 2019, as compared to 1.20 percent for the third quarter 2019. Fallout-adjusted locks decreased 11 percent to $8.2 billion, reflecting seasonal factors which were partially offset by the continued strength of the mortgage environment due to lower rates.

Lower rates drove continued refinance activity, creating a net loss on mortgage servicing rights (including hedging) of $3 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to a $2 million net loss for the third quarter 2019.

Mortgage Metrics













As of/Three months ended Change (% / bps)

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) $ 8,179

$ 9,197

$ 8,344

$ 6,602

$ 5,284

(11) % 55 % Mortgage loans closed $ 9,303

$ 9,262

$ 8,642

$ 5,513

$ 6,340

0.44 % 47 % Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments

(fallout-adjusted) (1) (2) 1.23 % 1.20 % 0.89 % 0.72 % 0.60 % 3

63

Net gain on loan sales $ 101

$ 110

$ 75

$ 49

$ 34

(8) % N/M Net return on mortgage servicing rights (MSR) $ (3)

$ (2)

$ 5

$ 6

$ 10

50 % N/M Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 98

$ 108

$ 80

$ 55

$ 44

(9) % N/M Loans serviced (number of accounts - 000's) (3) 1,091

994

983

962

851

10 % 28 % Capitalized value of MSRs 1.21 % 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.35 % 7 (14)



N/M - Not meaningful (1) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (2) Based on net gain on loan sales (excludes net gain on loan sales of $2 million from loans transferred from LHFI during both the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) to fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments. (3) Includes loans serviced for Flagstar's own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased to $245 million for the fourth quarter 2019, as compared to $238 million for the third quarter 2019, primarily reflecting $5 million of higher balance sheet clean-up and discretionary expenses, such as fixed asset write downs, costs related to the secondary offering and a donation to the Flagstar Foundation.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 78 percent for the fourth quarter 2019, as compared to 75 percent for the third quarter 2019.

Income Taxes

The fourth quarter 2019 provision for income taxes totaled $11 million, compared to $15 million for the third quarter 2019. The effective tax rate was 16.7 percent for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to 18.4 percent for the third quarter 2019. During 2019 the Company fully utilized its non-limited federal net operating losses and now expects to utilize most of the state net operating losses. Accordingly, the Company continues to make investments in areas which are expected to provide future tax benefits. The Company expects the effective tax rate in 2020 to be consistent with fourth quarter 2019 levels as benefits from these investments are recognized and expects to continue to make, and in certain cases increase, investments in a tax efficient manner. The Company will also continue to monitor its business structure and maintain appropriate tax planning measures to reduce the tax liability from on-going operations.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios

As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for loan loss to LHFI 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 0 (50) Charge-offs, net of recoveries $ 3

$ 1

$ 34

$ 1

$ 1

N/M N/M Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 26

$ 26

$ 63

$ 24

$ 22

0 18 % Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.10 % 0.02 % 1.29 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 8 6 Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.54 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0 (3) N/M - Not meaningful

The allowance for loan losses was $107 million and covered 0.9 percent of loans held-for-investment at December 31, 2019, consistent with our coverage ratio as of September 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter 2019 were $3 million, or 10 basis points of LHFI, compared to $1 million, or 2 basis points in the prior quarter. Delinquencies in these portfolios remain low and consistent with the prior quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $26 million and our ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.21 percent at December 31, 2019, flat compared to September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $14 million, or 0.12 percent, of total loans, compared to $12 million, or 0.10 percent, at September 30, 2019.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change (% / bps)

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Seq Yr/Yr Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 7.57 % 7.98 % 7.86 % 8.37 % 8.29 % (41) (72) Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 9.32 % 9.25 % 9.08 % 9.69 % 10.54 % 7 N/M Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 10.83 % 10.81 % 10.73 % 11.51 % 12.54 % 2 N/M Total capital (to RWA) 11.52 % 11.54 % 11.51 % 12.49 % 13.63 % (2) N/M Tangible common equity to asset ratio (1) 6.95 % 7.08 % 7.31 % 7.16 % 7.45 % (13) (50) Tangible book value per share (1) $ 28.57

$ 27.62

$ 26.16

$ 24.65

$ 23.90

3 % 20 % N/M - Not meaningful















(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

The Company maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios well above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. At December 31, 2019, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.52 percent, as compared to 11.54 percent at September 30, 2019.

Under the terms of the previously approved, and now in effect, regulatory capital requirements, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio would have increased approximately 43 basis points and risk-based capital ratios would have increased by approximately 20 to 30 basis points at December 31, 2019 (pro forma basis).

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $23.3 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $228 billion of loans representing nearly 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this news release includes non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted net interest income, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted net interest margin, and adjusted efficiency ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional information that is useful to investors in helping to understand the capital requirements Flagstar will face in the future and underlying performance and trends of Flagstar.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations. Readers should be aware of these limitations and should be cautious with respect to the use of such measures. To compensate for these limitations, we use non-GAAP measures as comparative tools, together with GAAP measures, to assist in the evaluation of our operating performance or financial condition. Also, we ensure that these measures are calculated using the appropriate GAAP or regulatory components in their entirety and that they are computed in a manner intended to facilitate consistent period-to-period comparisons. Flagstar's method of calculating these non-GAAP measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for those financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or in-effect regulatory requirements.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP or regulatory financial measure, can be found in this news release. Additional discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures can also be found in conference call slides, the Form 8-K Current Report related to this news release and in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents can all be found on the Company's website at flagstar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.'s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements depending upon various factors as described in periodic Flagstar reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company's website (flagstar.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (sec.gov). Other than as required under United States securities laws, Flagstar Bancorp does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets





Cash $ 220

$ 234

$ 260

Interest-earning deposits 206

119

148

Total cash and cash equivalents 426

353

408

Investment securities available-for-sale 2,116

1,697

2,142

Investment securities held-to-maturity 598

635

703

Loans held-for-sale 5,258

4,196

3,869

Loans held-for-investment 12,129

12,548

9,088

Loans with government guarantees 736

607

392

Less: allowance for loan losses (107)

(110)

(128)

Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net 12,758

13,045

9,352

Mortgage servicing rights 291

285

290

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 303

303

303

Premises and equipment, net 416

417

390

Goodwill and intangible assets 170

174

190

Other assets 930

943

884

Total assets $ 23,266

$ 22,048

$ 18,531

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Noninterest bearing deposits $ 5,467

$ 5,649

$ 2,989

Interest bearing deposits 9,679

10,096

9,391

Total deposits 15,146

15,745

12,380

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 4,165

2,329

3,244

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 650

650

150

Other long-term debt 496

496

495

Other liabilities 1,021

1,094

692

Total liabilities 21,478

20,314

16,961

Stockholders' Equity





Common stock 1

1

1

Additional paid in capital 1,483

1,481

1,522

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1

5

(47)

Retained earnings 303

247

94

Total stockholders' equity 1,788

1,734

1,570

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,266

$ 22,048

$ 18,531



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to:

Three Months Ended Third Quarter 2019 Fourth Quarter 2018

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Interest Income

















Total interest income $ 213

$ 203

$ 198

$ 180

$ 181

$ 10

5 % $ 32

18 % Total interest expense 61

57

60

54

29

4

7 % 32

N/M

Net interest income 152

146

138

126

152

6

4 % —

— % Provision (benefit) for loan losses —

1

17

—

(5)

(1)

N/M

5

N/M

Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 152

145

121

126

157

7

5 % (5)

(3) % Noninterest Income

















Net gain on loan sales 101

110

75

49

34

(9)

(8) % 67

N/M

Loan fees and charges 30

29

24

17

20

1

3 % 10

50 % Net return on the mortgage servicing rights (3)

(2)

5

6

10

(1)

50 % (13)

N/M

Loan administration income 8

5

6

11

8

3

60 % —

— % Deposit fees and charges 10

10

10

8

6

—

— % 4

67 % Other noninterest income 16

19

48

18

20

(3)

(16) % (4)

(20) % Total noninterest income 162

171

168

109

98

(9)

(5) % 64

65 % Noninterest Expense

















Compensation and benefits 102

98

90

87

82

4

4 % 20

24 % Occupancy and equipment 43

40

40

38

36

3

8 % 7

19 % Commissions 35

38

25

13

16

(3)

(8) % 19

N/M

Loan processing expense 20

22

21

17

16

(2)

(9) % 4

25 % Legal and professional expense 9

6

6

6

9

3

50 % —

— % Federal insurance premiums 6

5

5

4

4

1

20 % 2

50 % Intangible asset amortization 4

3

4

4

3

1

33 % 1

N/M

Other noninterest expense 26

26

23

22

23

—

— % 3

13 % Total noninterest expense 245

238

214

191

189

7

3 % 56

30 % Income before income taxes 69

78

75

44

66

(9)

(12) % 3

5 % Provision for income taxes 11

15

14

8

12

(4)

(27) % (1)

(8) % Net income $ 58

$ 63

$ 61

$ 36

$ 54

$ (5)

(8) % $ 4

7 % Income per share

















Basic $ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 1.08

$ 0.64

$ 0.94

$ (0.11)

(10) % $ 0.07

7 % Diluted $ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 1.06

$ 0.63

$ 0.93

$ (0.11)

(10) % $ 0.07

8 %



















Cash dividends declared $ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ 0.04

$ —

$ —

— % $ 0.04

100 % N/M - Not meaningful



















Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended Compared to: Year Ended December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Amount Percent Interest Income







Total interest income $ 794

$ 683

$ 111

16 % Total interest expense 232

186

46

25 % Net interest income 562

497

65

13 % Provision (benefit) for loan losses 18

(8)

26

N/M

Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 544

505

39

8 % Noninterest Income







Net gain on loan sales 335

200

135

68 % Loan fees and charges 100

87

13

15 % Net return on the mortgage servicing rights 6

36

(30)

(83) % Loan administration income 30

23

7

30 % Deposit fees and charges 38

21

17

81 % Other noninterest income 101

72

29

40 % Total noninterest income 610

439

171

39 % Noninterest Expense







Compensation and benefits 377

318

59

19 % Occupancy and equipment 161

127

34

27 % Commissions 111

80

31

39 % Loan processing expense 80

59

21

36 % Legal and professional expense 27

28

(1)

(4) % Federal insurance premiums 20

22

(2)

(9) % Intangible asset amortization 15

5

10

N/M

Other noninterest expense 97

73

24

33 % Total noninterest expense 888

712

176

25 % Income before income taxes 266

232

34

15 % Provision for income taxes 48

45

3

7 % Net income (loss) $ 218

$ 187

$ 31

17 % Income per share







Basic $ 3.85

$ 3.26

$ 0.59

18 % Diluted $ 3.80

$ 3.21

$ 0.59

18 %









Cash dividends declared $ 0.16

$ —

$ 0.16

N/M

N/M - Not meaningful









Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Summary of Selected Consolidated Financial and Statistical Data

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Mortgage Statistics:









Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) $ 8,179

$ 9,197

$ 5,284

$ 32,322

$ 30,308

Mortgage loans closed $ 9,303

$ 9,262

$ 6,340

$ 32,720

$ 32,465

Mortgage loans sold and securitized $ 8,135

$ 8,186

$ 7,146

$ 30,330

$ 32,076

Selected Ratios:









Interest rate spread 2.39 % 2.48 % 3.52 % 2.52 % 2.81 % Adjusted interest rate spread (2)(3) 2.39 % 2.48 % 2.63 % 2.52 % 2.58 % Net interest margin 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.70 % 3.05 % 3.07 % Adjusted net interest margin (3) 2.91 % 3.05 % 2.99 % 3.05 % 2.89 % Net margin on loans sold and securitized 1.24 % 1.34 % 0.44 % 1.10 % 0.62 % Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.05 % 1.04 % Adjusted return on average assets (3) (4) 0.99 % 1.20 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 0.98 % Return on average common equity 12.69 % 14.72 % 14.29 % 12.84 % 12.58 % Return on average tangible common equity (4) 14.76 % 17.12 % 15.96 % 15.15 % 13.61 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 14.76 % 17.12 % 12.44 % 13.87 % 12.67 % Efficiency ratio 78.2 % 75.2 % 75.7 % 75.8 % 76.0 % Common equity-to-assets ratio (average for the period) 7.83 % 8.12 % 8.41 % 8.20 % 8.28 % Average Balances:









Average interest-earning assets $ 20,708

$ 18,997

$ 16,391

$ 18,453

$ 16,136

Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 14,208

$ 12,893

$ 13,046

$ 13,130

$ 13,124

Average stockholders' equity $ 1,803

$ 1,722

$ 1,548

$ 1,695

$ 1,488





(1) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the annualized yield earned on average interest-earning assets for the period and the annualized rate of interest paid on average interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (3) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (4) Excludes goodwill, intangible assets and the associated amortization. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.



December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Selected Statistics:





Book value per common share $ 31.57

$ 30.69

$ 27.19

Tangible book value per share (1) $ 28.57

$ 27.62

$ 23.90

Number of common shares outstanding

56,631,236



56,510,341



57,749,464

Number of FTE employees 4,453

4,171

3,938

Number of bank branches 160

160

160

Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Common equity-to-assets ratio 7.68 % 7.88 % 8.47 % MSR Key Statistics and Ratios:





Weighted average service fee (basis points) 39.7

39.9

35.8

Capitalized value of mortgage servicing rights 1.21 % 1.14 % 1.35 %















(1) Excludes goodwill and intangibles of $170 million, $174 million and $190 million at December 31,2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 5,199

$ 51

3.92 % $ 3,786

$ 40

4.22 % $ 3,991

$ 48

4.78 % Loans held-for-investment

















Residential first mortgage 3,215

30

3.60 % 3,282

29

3.58 % 3,115

29

3.68 % Home equity 989

12

4.86 % 934

13

5.37 % 717

10

5.43 % Other 728

11

5.97 % 658

10

5.99 % 231

3

6.06 % Total Consumer loans 4,932

53

4.20 % 4,874

52

4.24 % 4,063

42

4.12 % Commercial Real Estate 2,763

34

4.91 % 2,594

35

5.39 % 2,171

31

5.52 % Commercial and Industrial 1,726

21

4.80 % 1,767

22

4.97 % 1,345

19

5.48 % Warehouse Lending 2,747

33

4.61 % 2,508

32

5.00 % 1,337

18

5.29 % Total Commercial loans 7,236

88

4.77 % 6,869

89

5.14 % 4,853

68

5.45 % Total loans held-for-investment 12,168

141

4.54 % 11,743

141

4.77 % 8,916

110

4.84 % Loans with government guarantees 678

4

2.16 % 574

4

2.78 % 350

2

2.72 % Investment securities 2,511

16

2.49 % 2,713

17

2.63 % 2,996

21

2.84 % Interest-earning deposits 152

1

2.26 % 181

1

2.22 % 138

—

1.55 % Total interest-earning assets 20,708

$ 213

4.04 % 18,997

$ 203

4.27 % 16,391

$ 181

4.39 % Other assets 2,328





2,200





2,022





Total assets $ 23,036





$ 21,197





$ 18,413





Interest-Bearing Liabilities

















Retail deposits

















Demand deposits $ 1,448

$ 3

0.70 % $ 1,388

$ 3

0.88 % $ 1,072

$ 3

1.02 % Savings deposits 3,335

10

1.19 % 3,262

10

1.20 % 3,075

7

0.91 % Money market deposits 700

—

0.35 % 722

1

0.34 % 446

—

0.41 % Certificates of deposit 2,459

15

2.37 % 2,583

15

2.40 % 2,274

11

1.88 % Total retail deposits 7,942

28

1.39 % 7,955

29

1.45 % 6,867

21

1.22 % Government deposits 1,192

4

1.39 % 1,253

4

1.45 % 1,184

5

1.48 % Wholesale deposits and other 666

4

2.36 % 744

5

2.42 % 625

3

2.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,800

36

1.46 % 9,952

38

1.52 % 8,676

29

1.31 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 3,262

15

1.74 % 1,910

10

2.24 % 2,954

18

2.39 % Long-term FHLB advances 650

3

1.43 % 536

2

1.72 % 921

(25)

(10.65) % Less: Swap gain reclassified out of OCI (4)

—





—





29



Adjusted long-term FHLB advances (4)

3

1.43 %

2

1.72 % 921

4

1.97 % Other long-term debt 496

7

5.45 % 495

7

5.60 % 495

7

5.65 % Adjusted total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 14,208

61

1.65 % 12,893

57

1.79 % 13,046

58

1.76 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

















Retail deposits and other 1,332





1,315





1,136





Custodial deposits (1) 4,772





4,550





2,130





Total Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,104





5,865





3,266





Other liabilities 921





717





553





Stockholders' equity 1,803





1,722





1,548





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,036





$ 21,197





$ 18,413





Net interest-earning assets $ 6,500





$ 6,104





$ 3,345





Adjusted net interest income (4)

$ 152





$ 146





$ 123



Adjusted interest rate spread (2)(4)



2.39 %



2.48 %



2.63 % Adjusted net interest margin (3)(4)



2.91 %



3.05 %



2.99 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



145.8 %



147.3 %



125.6 % Total average deposits $ 15,904





$ 15,817





$ 11,942









(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest that is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The three months ended December 31, 2018, excludes $29 million of hedging gains reclassified from AOCI in conjunction with the payment of long-term FHLB advances.

Average Balances, Yields and Rates

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Annualized Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets

Loans held-for-sale $ 3,952

$ 170

4.30 % $ 4,196

$ 190

4.52 % Loans held-for-investment











Residential first mortgage 3,173

115

3.61 % 2,949

105

3.56 % Home equity 871

46

5.31 % 690

36

5.21 % Other 566

36

6.33 % 111

6

5.73 % Total Consumer loans 4,610

197

4.26 % 3,750

147

3.93 % Commercial Real Estate 2,502

136

5.38 % 2,063

109

5.23 % Commercial and Industrial 1,708

88

5.10 % 1,288

69

5.32 % Warehouse Lending 2,112

107

4.99 % 1,318

69

5.14 % Total Commercial loans 6,322

331

5.17 % 4,669

247

5.23 % Total loans held-for-investment 10,932

528

4.79 % 8,419

394

4.65 % Loans with government guarantees 553

15

2.66 % 303

11

3.53 % Investment securities 2,845

77

2.71 % 3,094

86

2.76 % Interest-earning deposits 171

4

2.35 % 124

2

1.83 % Total interest-earning assets 18,453

$ 794

4.28 % 16,136

$ 683

4.21 % Other assets 2,221





1,844





Total assets $ 20,674





$ 17,980





Interest-Bearing Liabilities











Retail deposits











Demand deposits $ 1,345

$ 11

0.77 % $ 764

$ 7

0.93 % Savings deposits 3,220

36

1.13 % 3,300

29

0.87 % Money market deposits 736

2

0.32 % 288

2

0.49 % Certificates of deposit 2,536

59

2.31 % 2,015

34

1.70 % Total retail deposits 7,837

108

1.37 % 6,367

72

1.12 % Government deposits 1,186

17

1.46 % 1,149

14

1.23 % Wholesale deposits and other 554

13

2.36 % 401

8

2.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,577

138

1.44 % 7,917

94

1.18 % Short-term FHLB advances and other 2,633

59

2.23 % 3,521

68

1.93 % Long-term FHLB advances 425

7

1.59 % 1,192

(4)

(0.32) % Less: Swap gain reclassified out of OCI (4)

—





29



Adjusted long-term FHLB advances (4) 425

7

1.59 % 1,192

25

2.12 % Other long-term debt 495

28

5.65 % 494

28

5.56 % Adjusted total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 13,130

232

1.76 % 13,124

215

1.63 % Noninterest-bearing deposits











Retail deposits and other 1,291





1,066





Custodial deposits (1) 3,839





1,792





Total Noninterest-bearing deposits 5,130





2,858





Other liabilities 719





510





Stockholders' equity 1,695





1,488





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,674





$ 17,980





Net interest-earning assets $ 5,323





$ 3,012





Adjusted net interest income (4)

$ 562





$ 468



Adjusted interest rate spread (2)(4)



2.52 %



2.58 % Adjusted net interest margin (3)(4)



3.05 %



2.89 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



140.5 %



122.9 % Total average deposits $ 14,708





$ 10,775









(1) Approximately 80 percent of custodial deposits from loans subserviced which pay interest that is recognized as an offset in net loan administration income. (2) Interest rate spread is the difference between rate of interest earned on interest-earning assets and rate of interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The twelve months ended December 31, 2018, excludes $29 million of hedging gains reclassified from AOCI in conjunction with the payment of long-term FHLB advances

Earnings Per Share

(Dollars in millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net income $ 58

$ 63

$ 54

$ 218

$ 187

Weighted average common shares outstanding

56,513,890



56,484,499



57,628,561



56,584,238



57,520,289

Stock-based awards 684,844

626,297

756,793

654,740

802,661

Weighted average diluted common shares 57,198,734

57,110,796

58,385,354

57,238,978

58,322,950

Basic earnings per common share $ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 0.94

$ 3.85

$ 3.26

Stock-based awards (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.05)

(0.05)

Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 0.93

$ 3.80

$ 3.21



Regulatory Capital - Bancorp

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018

Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 1,720

7.57 % $ 1,668

7.98 % $ 1,505

8.29 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 22,724



$ 20,901



$ 18,158



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,480

9.32 % $ 1,428

9.25 % $ 1,265

10.54 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,720

10.83 % $ 1,668

10.81 % $ 1,505

12.54 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,830

11.52 % $ 1,781

11.54 % $ 1,637

13.63 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 15,886



$ 15,432



$ 12,006





Regulatory Capital - Bank

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018

Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted avg. total assets) $ 1,752

7.71 % $ 1,747

8.35 % $ 1,574

8.67 % Total adjusted avg. total asset base $ 22,727



$ 20,914



$ 18,151



Tier 1 common equity (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,752

11.04 % $ 1,747

11.33 % $ 1,574

13.12 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,752

11.04 % $ 1,747

11.33 % $ 1,574

13.12 % Total capital (to risk weighted assets) $ 1,862

11.73 % $ 1,860

12.06 % $ 1,705

14.21 % Risk-weighted asset base $ 15,873



$ 15,418



$ 11,997





Loans Serviced

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018

Unpaid Principal Balance (1) Number of accounts Unpaid Principal Balance (1) Number of accounts Unpaid Principal Balance (1) Number of accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 194,638

918,662

$ 171,145

826,472

$ 146,040

705,149

Serviced for others 24,003

105,469

25,039

106,992

21,592

88,434

Serviced for own loan portfolio (3) 9,536

66,526

8,058

60,088

7,438

57,401

Total loans serviced $ 228,177

1,090,657

$ 204,242

993,552

$ 175,070

850,984





(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released mortgage servicing rights. Includes repossessed assets. (3) Includes loans held-for-investment (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), loans-held-for-sale (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Consumer loans











Residential first mortgage $ 3,154

26.0 % $ 3,258

26.0 % $ 2,999

33.0 % Home equity 1,024

8.4 % 985

7.8 % 731

8.0 % Other 729

6.0 % 693

5.5 % 314

3.5 % Total consumer loans 4,907

40.4 % $ 4,936

39.3 % $ 4,044

44.5 % Commercial loans











Commercial real estate 2,828

23.3 % 2,697

21.5 % 2,152

23.7 % Commercial and industrial 1,634

13.5 % 1,700

13.6 % 1,433

15.8 % Warehouse lending 2,760

22.8 % 3,215

25.6 % 1,459

16.0 % Total commercial loans 7,222

59.6 % 7,612

60.7 % 5,044

55.5 % Total loans held-for-investment $ 12,129

100.0 % $ 12,548

100.0 % $ 9,088

100.0 %

Other Consumer Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Indirect Lending $ 578

79.3 % $ 519

74.9 % $ 153

48.7 % Point of Sale 63

8.6 % 58

8.4 % 28

8.9 % Other 88

12.1 % 116

16.7 % 133

42.4 % Total other consumer loans $ 729

100.0 % $ 693

100.0 % $ 314

100.0 %

Allowance for Loan Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



As of/For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Allowance for loan losses





Residential first mortgage $ 22

$ 28

$ 38

Home equity 13

16

15

Other 7

6

3

Total consumer loans 42

50

56

Commercial real estate 38

33

48

Commercial and industrial 22

22

18

Warehouse lending 5

5

6

Total commercial loans 65

60

72

Total allowance for loan losses $ 107

$ 110

$ 128



Allowance for Loan Losses

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Beginning balance $ 110

$ 110

$ 134

$ 128

$ 140

Provision (benefit) for loan losses —

1

(5)

18

(8)

Charge-offs









Total consumer loans (4)

(4)

(2)

(12)

(8)

Total commercial loans —

—

—

(31)

—

Total charge-offs $ (4)

$ (4)

$ (2)

$ (43)

$ (8)

Recoveries









Total consumer loans 1

2

1

3

4

Total commercial loans —

1

—

1

—

Total recoveries 1

3

1

4

4

Charge-offs, net of recoveries (3)

(1)

(1)

(39)

(4)

Ending balance $ 107

$ 110

$ 128

$ 107

$ 128

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to LHFI

ratio (annualized) by loan type (1):









Residential first mortgage 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.80 % 0.08 % Home equity and other consumer 0.49 % 0.27 % 0.23 % 1.72 % 0.21 % Commercial real estate — % — % (0.02) % — % (0.01) % Commercial and industrial 0.07 % (0.22) % — % 1.78 % (0.01) %

(1) Excludes loans carried under the fair value option.

Nonperforming Loans and Assets

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Nonperforming LHFI $ 16

$ 16

$ 12

Nonperforming TDRs 3

3

3

Nonperforming TDRs at inception but performing for less than six months 7

7

7

Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs (1) 26

26

22

Other nonperforming assets, net 10

9

7

LHFS 5

17

10

Total nonperforming assets $ 41

$ 52

$ 39









Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.16 % Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.24 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to LHFI and repossessed assets (2) 0.30 % 0.29 % 0.32 %















(1) Includes less than 90 day past due performing loans placed on nonaccrual. Interest is not being accrued on these loans. (2) Ratio excludes LHFS.

Asset Quality - Loans Held-for-Investment

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



30-59 Days Past Due 60-89 Days Past Due Greater than 90 days (1) Total Past Due Total Loans Held-for-Investment December 31, 2019









Consumer loans $ 9

$ 5

$ 26

$ 40

$ 4,907

Commercial loans —

—

—

—

7,222

Total loans $ 9

$ 5

$ 26

$ 40

$ 12,129

September 30, 2019









Consumer loans $ 9

$ 3

$ 26

$ 38

4,936

Commercial loans —

—

—

—

7,612

Total loans $ 9

$ 3

$ 26

$ 38

$ 12,548

December 31, 2018









Consumer loans $ 5

$ 2

$ 22

$ 29

$ 4,044

Commercial loans —

—

—

—

5,044

Total loans $ 5

$ 2

$ 22

$ 29

$ 9,088



































(1) Includes performing nonaccrual loans that are less than 90 days delinquent and for which interest cannot be accrued.

Troubled Debt Restructurings

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



TDRs

Performing Nonperforming Total December 31, 2019

Consumer loans $ 38

$ 10

$ 48

Total TDR loans $ 38

$ 10

$ 48

September 30, 2019





Consumer loans $ 39

$ 10

$ 49

Total TDR loans $ 39

$ 10

$ 49

December 31, 2018





Consumer loans $ 44

$ 10

$ 54

Total TDR loans $ 44

$ 10

$ 54



Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

In addition to analyzing the Company's results on a reported basis, management reviews the Company's results and the results on an adjusted basis. The non-GAAP measures presented in the tables below reflect the adjustments of the reported U.S. GAAP results for significant items that management does not believe are reflective of the Company's current and ongoing operations. The DOJ benefit and acquisition related expenses and hedging gains recognized in conjunction with the Well Fargo branch acquisition from 2018 are not reflective of our ongoing operations and, therefore, have been excluded from our U.S. GAAP results. The Company believes that tangible book value per share, tangible common equity to assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio, adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted net interest income, adjusted net interest margin, adjusted income before taxes, and adjusted provision for income taxes provide a meaningful representation of its operating performance on an ongoing basis.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to assets ratio.



December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 1,788

$ 1,734

$ 1,656

$ 1,574

$ 1,570

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 170

174

178

182

190

Tangible book value $ 1,618

$ 1,560

$ 1,478

$ 1,392

$ 1,380













Number of common shares outstanding

56,631,236



56,510,341



56,483,937



56,480,086



57,749,464

Tangible book value per share $ 28.57

$ 27.62

$ 26.16

$ 24.65

$ 23.90













Total assets $ 23,266

$ 22,048

$ 20,206

$ 19,445

$ 18,531

Tangible common equity to assets ratio 6.95 % 7.08 % 7.31 % 7.16 % 7.45 %

Return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average assets.



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

(Dollars in millions)



Net income $ 58

$ 63

$ 54

$ 218

$ 187

Add: Intangible asset amortization, net of tax 3

2

2

12

2

Tangible net income $ 61

$ 65

$ 56

$ 230

$ 189













Total average equity $ 1,803

$ 1,722

$ 1,548

$ 1,695

$ 1,488

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 172

176

129

179

77

Total tangible average equity $ 1,631

$ 1,546

$ 1,419

$ 1,516

$ 1,411













Return on average common equity 12.69 % 14.72 % 13.98 % 12.84 % 12.58 % Adjustment to remove hedging gains











— % (1.61) % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment











(1.20) % — % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs











0.06 % 0.86 % Adjusted return on average common equity











11.70 % 11.83 %





















Return on average tangible common equity 14.76 % 17.12 % 15.88 % 15.15 % 13.46 % Adjustment to remove hedging gains — % — % (6.76) % — % (1.70) % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — % — % — % (1.34) % — % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs — % — % 3.32 % 0.06 % 0.91 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 14.76 % 17.12 % 12.44 % 13.87 % 12.67 %











Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.20 % 1.17 % 1.05 % 1.04 % Adjustment to remove hedging gains — % — % (0.52) % — % (0.13) % Adjustment to remove DOJ adjustment — % — % — % (0.09) % — % Adjustment to remove Wells Fargo acquisition costs — % — % 0.26 % — % 0.07 % Adjusted return on average assets 0.99 % 1.20 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 0.98 %

Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio.



December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

(Dollars in millions, except share data) Average LHFI $ 12,168

$ 11,743

$ 10,613

$ 9,164

$ 8,916

Less: Average warehouse loans 2,747

2,508

1,997

1,175

1,337

Adjusted average LHFI $ 9,421

$ 9,235

$ 8,616

$ 7,989

$ 7,579













Average deposits $ 15,904

15,817

$ 14,159

$ 12,906

$ 11,942

Less: Average custodial deposits 4,772

4,550

3,469

2,532

2,130

Adjusted average deposits $ 11,132

$ 11,267

$ 10,690

$ 10,374

$ 9,812













HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 76.5 % 74.2 % 75.0 % 71.0 % 74.7 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 84.6 % 82.0 % 80.6 % 77.0 % 77.2 %

Adjusted net interest income, noninterest income, noninterest expense, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin and efficiency ratio.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 152

$ 146

$ 138

$ 126

$ 152

Hedging gains —

—

—

—

(29)

Adjusted net interest income $ 152

$ 146

$ 138

$ 126

$ 123













Noninterest income $ 162

$ 171

$ 168

$ 109

$ 98

DOJ benefit —

—

(25)

—

—

Adjusted noninterest income $ 162

$ 171

$ 143

$ 109

$ 98













Noninterest expense $ 245

$ 238

$ 214

$ 191

$ 189

Wells Fargo acquisition costs —

—

—

1

14

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 245

$ 238

$ 214

$ 190

$ 175













Income before income taxes $ 69

$ 78

$ 75

$ 44

$ 66

Adjustment for hedging gains —

—

—

—

(29)

Adjustment for DOJ benefit —

—

(25)

—

—

Adjustment for Wells Fargo acquisition costs —

—

—

1

14

Adjusted income before income taxes $ 69

$ 78

$ 50

$ 45

$ 51













Provision for income taxes $ 11

$ 15

$ 14

$ 8

$ 12

Tax impact on adjustment for hedging gains —

—

—

—

(5)

Tax impact on adjustment for DOJ benefit —

—

(5)

—

—

Tax impact on adjustment for Wells Fargo acquisition costs —

—

—

—

2

Adjusted provision for income taxes $ 11

$ 15

$ 9

$ 8

$ 9













Net income $ 58

$ 63

$ 61

$ 36

$ 54

Adjusted net income $ 58

$ 63

$ 41

$ 37

$ 42













Weighted average common shares outstanding

56,513,890



56,484,499



56,446,077



56,897,799



57,628,561

Weighted average diluted common shares

57,198,734



57,110,796



57,061,822



57,590,272



58,385,354

Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.01

$ 1.12

$ 0.72

$ 0.65

$ 0.73

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.00

$ 1.11

$ 0.71

$ 0.64

$ 0.72













Average interest earning assets $ 20,708

$ 18,997

$ 17,759

$ 16,294

$ 16,391

Net interest margin 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.08 % 3.09 % 3.70 % Adjusted net interest margin 2.91 % 3.05 % 3.08 % 3.09 % 2.99 %

