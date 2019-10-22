Flagstar Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $63 million, or $1.11 Per Diluted Share

TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights - Third Quarter 2019

Mortgage revenues increased $28 million from prior quarter, led by margin expansion of 31 basis points and a $0.9 billion increase in fallout-adjusted locks.

from prior quarter, led by margin expansion of 31 basis points and a increase in fallout-adjusted locks. Net interest income increased $8 million , driven by diversified loan growth and a stable net interest margin.

, driven by diversified loan growth and a stable net interest margin. Strong asset quality -- minimal net charge-offs, low delinquencies, and no nonperforming commercial loans.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC), the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $63 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to second quarter 2019 net income of $61 million, or $1.06 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, Flagstar reported net income of $41 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2019 and $49 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights:

"The third quarter was a landmark quarter for Flagstar," said Alessandro DiNello, president and chief executive officer of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. "Across the board, our businesses produced solid results, with mortgage banking taking advantage of market opportunities and our community banking and servicing segments again delivering strong, consistent earnings. The quarter also marked a milestone as the consent order with the CFPB expired, officially closing the book on our legacy regulatory matters.

"Community banking once again showed excellent growth, with net interest income climbing $8 million, or 6 percent, on an increase in earning assets of $1.2 billion, or 7 percent. Helping fuel the net interest income growth was a 12 percent increase in commercial loans, led by the continued success of our warehouse business. Also contributing to the growth were solid performances from our commercial real estate and homebuilder finance segments. Importantly, we achieved this growth while holding net interest margin nearly flat, despite two rate cuts, demonstrating strong margin management and the flexibility of our balance sheet.

"Our mortgage team had a strong quarter, with gain on sale rising to $110 million, a 47 percent increase over second quarter 2019 and a 156 percent increase over third quarter 2018. As a result of our continued focus on price discipline, combined with efforts to optimize volume and margin, gain on sale margin increased 31 basis points to 120 basis points in the third quarter 2019. Fallout-adjusted locks increased to $9.2 billion. These results highlight the diligence of our mortgage team to provide value to our customers at returns that maximize revenue for the company.

"We ended the quarter servicing or subservicing nearly 994,000 loans. The significant growth in this business over the past two years is testament to the quality platform and one-stop shop we offer our clients, underpinned by our industry-leading oversight, monitoring and compliance framework. We also successfully closed the default servicing transaction and integrated the business, further strengthening our servicing offering."

"This quarter's results demonstrated the earnings potential of our unique business model. Looking forward, we are confident that our business is well positioned to continue to generate strong risk-adjusted returns and create significant value for our shareholders in a variety of environments."

Income Statement Highlights









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 146

$ 138

$ 126

$ 152

$ 124

Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1

17

—

(5)

(2)

Noninterest income 171

168

109

98

107

Noninterest expense 238

214

191

189

173

Income before income taxes 78

75

44

66

60

Provision for income taxes 15

14

8

12

12

Net income $ 63

$ 61

$ 36

$ 54

$ 48













Income per share:









Basic $ 1.12

$ 1.08

$ 0.64

$ 0.94

$ 0.84

Diluted $ 1.11

$ 1.06

$ 0.63

$ 0.93

$ 0.83



Adjusted Income Statement Highlights (Non-GAAP) (1)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018

(Dollars in millions) Net interest income $ 146

$ 138

$ 126

$ 123

$ 124

Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1

17

—

(5)

(2)

Noninterest income 171

143

109

98

107

Noninterest expense 238

214

190

175

172

Income before income taxes 78

50

45

51

61

Provision for income taxes 15

9

8

9

12

Net income $ 63

$ 41

$ 37

$ 42

$ 49













Income per share:









Basic $ 1.12

$ 0.72

$ 0.65

$ 0.73

$ 0.86

Diluted $ 1.11

$ 0.71

$ 0.64

$ 0.72

$ 0.85



(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Key Ratios









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Net interest margin 3.05 % 3.08 % 3.09 % 3.70 % 2.93 % Adjusted net interest margin (1) 3.05 % 3.08 % 3.09 % 2.99 % 2.93 % Return on average assets 1.2 % 1.2 % 0.8 % 1.2 % 1.0 % Return on average common equity 14.7 % 14.6 % 9.2 % 14.0 % 12.8 % Efficiency ratio 75.2 % 69.8 % 81.3 % 75.7 % 74.6 % HFI loan-to-deposit ratio 74.2 % 75.0 % 71.0 % 74.7 % 78.3 % Adjusted HFI loan-to-deposit ratio (2) 82.0 % 80.6 % 77.0 % 77.3 % 77.8 %





(1) The three months ended December 31, 2018, excludes $29 million of hedging gains reclassified from AOCI to net interest income in

conjunction with the payment of long-term FHLB advances. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information. (2) Excludes warehouse loans and custodial deposits. See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

Average Balance Sheet Highlights













Three Months Ended % Change

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Average interest-earning assets $ 18,997

$ 17,759

$ 16,294

$ 16,391

$ 16,786

7 % 13 % Average loans held-for-sale

(LHFS) 3,786

3,539

3,266

3,991

4,393

7 % (14) % Average loans held-for-

investment (LHFI) 11,743

10,613

9,164

8,916

8,872

11 % 32 % Average total deposits 15,817

14,159

12,906

11,942

11,336

12 % 40 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $8 million, or 6 percent, to $146 million for the third quarter 2019 as compared to the second quarter 2019. The results reflect a 7 percent increase in average earning assets, fueled by 12 percent growth in commercial loans. Net interest margin remained stable, decreasing only 3 basis points despite two rate cuts in the quarter, to 3.05 percent for the third quarter 2019 as compared to the second quarter 2019.

Loans held-for-investment averaged $11.7 billion for the third quarter 2019, increasing $1.1 billion from the prior quarter. During the third quarter 2019, average warehouse loans increased $511 million, or 26 percent, benefiting from growth in the overall mortgage market. We also had solid growth in our commercial real estate portfolio as average balances increased $200 million, or 8 percent. Average consumer loans increased $396 million, or 9 percent, driven evenly by loan growth in non-auto indirect, mortgage and HELOCs.

Average total deposits were $15.8 billion in the third quarter 2019, increasing $1.7 billion, or 12 percent, from the second quarter 2019. The increase primarily reflects $1.1 billion higher custodial deposits driven by refinance activity and $328 million higher wholesale deposits.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $1 million for the third quarter 2019, as compared to $17 million for the second quarter 2019 reflecting strong asset quality, low delinquencies and no nonperforming commercial loans.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $3 million, or 2 percent, to $171 million in the third quarter 2019, as compared to $168 million for the second quarter 2019. Excluding the $25 million DOJ benefit in the second quarter, noninterest income rose $28 million, or 20 percent, primarily due to higher mortgage revenue.

Third quarter 2019 net gain on loan sales increased $35 million, or 47 percent, to $110 million, versus $75 million in the second quarter 2019. The net gain on loan sale margin expanded 31 basis points to 1.20 percent for the third quarter 2019, as compared to 0.89 percent for the second quarter 2019. Fallout-adjusted locks increased 10 percent to $9.2 billion, primarily reflecting increased refinance activity due to the continuation of lower mortgage rates.

This increased refinance activity accelerated prepayments, creating a net loss on mortgage servicing rights (including hedging) of $2 million for the third quarter 2019, compared to a $5 million net return for the second quarter 2019.

Loan fees and charges increased $5 million, or 21 percent, to $29 million for the third quarter 2019, as compared to $24 million for the second quarter 2019, driven by $621 million of higher mortgage loan closings.

Mortgage Metrics















Change (% / bps)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



For the three months ended:













Mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-

adjusted) (1) $ 9,197

$ 8,344

$ 6,602

$ 5,284

$ 8,290

10% 11% Net margin on mortgage rate lock

commitments (fallout-adjusted) (1) (2) 1.20 % 0.89 % 0.72 % 0.60 % 0.51 % 31 69 Net gain on loan sales $ 110

$ 75

$ 49

$ 34

$ 43

47% 156% Net return on the mortgage servicing rights

(MSR) $ (2)

$ 5

$ 6

$ 10

$ 13

NM NM Gain on loan sales + net return on the MSR $ 108

$ 80

$ 55

$ 44

$ 56

35% 93% At the end of the period:













Loans serviced (number of accounts -

000's) (3) 994

983

962

851

619

1% 61% Capitalized value of MSRs 1.14 % 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.35 % 1.43 % (9) (29)

(1) Fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments are adjusted by a percentage of mortgage loans in the pipeline that are not expected to close

based on previous historical experience and the level of interest rates. (2) Based on net gain on loan sales (excludes net gain on loan sales of $2 million from loans transferred from LHFI during both the three months

ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018) to fallout-adjusted mortgage rate lock commitments. (3) Includes loans serviced for own loan portfolio, serviced for others, and subserviced for others. NM - Not meaningful

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased to $238 million for the third quarter 2019, as compared to $214 million for the second quarter 2019, primarily reflecting higher mortgage-related expenses driven by an increase in mortgage closings.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 75 percent for the third quarter 2019, as compared to the second quarter 2019 adjusted efficiency ratio of 76 percent. The results reflect positive operating leverage as total adjusted revenue increased 13 percent while expenses rose 11 percent during the third quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The third quarter 2019 provision for income taxes totaled $15 million, compared to $14 million for the second quarter 2019. The effective tax rate was 18 percent for the third quarter 2019, compared to 19 percent for the second quarter 2019.

Asset Quality

Credit Quality Ratios













As of/Three Months Ended Change (% / bps)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Seq Yr/Yr

(Dollars in millions)



Allowance for loan loss to LHFI 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 0 (60) Charge-offs, net of recoveries $ 1

$ 34

$ 1

$ 1

$ 1

N/M —% Total nonperforming LHFI and TDRs $ 26

$ 63

$ 24

$ 22

$ 25

N/M 4% Net charge-offs to LHFI ratio (annualized) 0.02 % 1.29 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % N/M (3) Ratio of nonperforming LHFI and TDRs to LHFI 0.21 % 0.54 % 0.24 % 0.24 % 0.28 % (33) (7)

























N/M - Not meaningful

























The allowance for loan losses was $110 million and covered 0.9 percent of loans held-for-investment at September 30, 2019, consistent with reserve and coverage ratios as of June 30, 2019.

Net charge-offs in the third quarter 2019 were $1 million, or 2 basis points of LHFI, compared to $34 million, or 129 basis points in the prior quarter. The current period results reflect low net charge-offs, including a $1 million Live Well recovery. Charge-offs in the second quarter included the $30 million Live Well credit loss and $4 million in other net charge-offs primarily related to unsecured consumer credits acquired in the December branch acquisition.

Nonperforming loans were $26 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $63 million at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019 included the $37 million Live Well loan. The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held-for-investment was 0.21 percent at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.54 percent at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, early stage loan delinquencies totaled $12 million, or 0.10 percent, of total loans, compared to $8 million, or 0.07 percent, at June 30, 2019.

Capital

Capital Ratios (Bancorp)

Change

(% / bps)

September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Seq Yr/Yr Tangible common equity to assets ratio (1) 7.09 % 7.31 % 7.16 % 7.45 % 7.74 % (22) (65) Tier 1 leverage (to adj. avg. total assets) 7.98 % 7.94 % 8.37 % 8.29 % 8.36 % 4 (38) Tier 1 common equity (to RWA) 9.25 % 9.08 % 9.69 % 10.54 % 11.01 % 17 (176) Tier 1 capital (to RWA) 10.80 % 10.73 % 11.51 % 12.54 % 13.04 % 7 (224) Total capital (to RWA) 11.53 % 11.51 % 12.49 % 13.63 % 14.20 % 2 (267) Tangible book value per share (1) $ 27.62

$ 26.16

$ 24.65

$ 23.90

$ 25.13

6% 10%

(1) See Non-GAAP Reconciliation for further information.

The Company maintained a solid capital position with regulatory ratios well above current regulatory quantitative guidelines for "well capitalized" institutions. At September 30, 2019, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.53 percent, as compared to 11.51 percent at June 30, 2019.

Under the terms of recently approved regulatory capital requirements, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio would have increased approximately 46 basis points and risk-based capital ratios would have increased by approximately 20 to 30 basis points at September 30, 2019 (pro forma basis).

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is an $22.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 26 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $204 billion of loans representing 994,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com .

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018 Assets













Cash $ 234



$ 268



$ 260



$ 150

Interest-earning deposits 119



51



148



114

Total cash and cash equivalents 353



319



408



264

Investment securities available-for-sale 1,697



1,718



2,142



1,857

Investment securities held-to-maturity 635



661



703



724

Loans held-for-sale 4,196



3,345



3,869



4,835

Loans held-for-investment 12,548



11,655



9,088



8,966

Loans with government guarantees 607



507



392



305

Less: allowance for loan losses (110)



(110)



(128)



(134)

Total loans held-for-investment and loans with government guarantees, net 13,045



12,052



9,352



9,137

Mortgage servicing rights 285



316



290



313

Net deferred tax asset 58



71



103



111

Federal Home Loan Bank stock 303



303



303



303

Premises and equipment, net 417



415



390



360

Goodwill and intangible assets 174



178



190



70

Other assets 860



828



781



723

Total assets $ 22,023



$ 20,206



$ 18,531



$ 18,697

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Noninterest bearing deposits $ 5,649



$ 4,784



$ 2,989



$ 3,096

Interest bearing deposits 10,096



9,632



9,391



8,493

Total deposits 15,745



14,416



12,380



11,589

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other 2,329



2,550



3,244



3,199

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances 650



500



150



1,280

Other long-term debt 496



495



495



495

Other liabilities 1,069



589



692



616

Total liabilities 20,289



18,550



16,961



17,179

Stockholders' Equity













Common stock 1



1



1



1

Additional paid in capital 1,481



1,477



1,522



1,519

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5



(8)



(47)



(42)

Retained earnings 247



186



94



40

Total stockholders' equity 1,734



1,656



1,570



1,518

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,023



$ 20,206



$ 18,531



$ 18,697

