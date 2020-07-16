Flagstar Bank Hires David W. Hollis as Chief Human Resources Officer

He brings to Flagstar over 25 years of HR leadership in financial services, manufacturing/industrial, and retail industries. Most recently he served as chief talent officer at Goodyear Tire and Rubber where he had extensive HR responsibilities encompassing 64,000 employees in 22 countries.

Previously, he was chief human resources officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, where he led transformational change with an emphasis on culture, talent acquisition and management, and strategy development. He also served as director of the bank's Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, overseeing workforce representation, supplier diversity, and financial outreach. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles with PNC Financial Services, National City Bank, and Sears Roebuck & Co.

"We are fortunate to have someone with David's abilities leading our HR initiatives at Flagstar," said Alessandro DiNello, president and CEO of Flagstar. "With his strong background in both financial services and other industries, his demonstrated results in leveraging HR to improve organizational performance, and the depth and breadth of his experience in all aspects of HR, he brings a wealth of talent to Flagstar. He is unquestionably the right person at the right time, especially as we look to be even more proactive in our D&I activities."

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $26.8 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 87 retail locations in 28 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $225 billion of loans representing nearly 1.1 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

For more information contact:

Susan Bergesen

Flagstar Bank

(248) 312-6237

SOURCE Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.flagstar.com

