FLAGSTAR BANK IMPLEMENTS WORKFORCE CHANGES AS PART OF ITS CONTINUED TRANSFORMATION AND COST REDUCTION STRATEGY

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A., (the "Bank") a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company"), today announced a workforce reduction as part of its strategic transformation plan, consistent with the business strategy outlined previously, and aimed at further integrating its three legacy banks that were united through acquisitions.

Commenting on the reduction, Joseph Otting, Chairman, President and CEO stated, "We want to express our appreciation for our employees' contributions. Their hard work and dedication have been greatly appreciated, and we approached this decision with empathy and compassion for everyone affected.

"As part of our commitment to a profitable future, we launched a transformation strategy earlier this year to drive change throughout the organization. This includes strengthening our management and Board, redefining our operational plan for improved efficiency, and enhancing our credit oversight and risk framework.

"While these strategic actions involve difficult decisions, including impacts on jobs, we believe they are essential for strengthening our financial foundation and building a more agile, competitive company. This will enable us to focus on strategic investments in other areas and better serve our clients and shareholders, ensuring long-term sustainability and profitability.

"We have made significant progress this year and will continue to pursue opportunities to optimize our operations and enhance efficiency, paving the way for a more resilient and successful future."

Approximately 700 employees, or 8%, across the Bank's footprint, were impacted by the workforce reduction. In addition, the Bank anticipates finalizing the previously announced sale of its Mortgage Servicing and Third-Party Origination business to Mr. Cooper in the fourth quarter of 2024. This transaction will result in a further reduction of approximately 1,200 employees, the majority of whom will be offered the opportunity to transfer to the buyer, facilitating a smooth transition and ensuring continued employment.

Otting added, "These reductions will not impact our service or progress; in many cases, roles were similar or duplicative. By right sizing our team after bringing three banks together, we are optimizing our operations to move forward with strength and clarity. We remain committed to building a diversified, leading regional bank and positioning our company for long-term success, and though challenging, this is another step in that journey."

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At June 30, 2024, the Company had $119.1 billion of assets, $82.4 billion of loans, deposits of $79.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.4 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates over 400 branches, including a significant presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

