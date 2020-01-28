Flagstar Bank Launches "The Human Interest Rate" Campaign

TROY, Mich., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, the nation's third largest savings bank and mortgage lender in all 50 states, announced the launch of its new marketing campaign, "The power of the Human Interest Rate."

The new integrated campaign highlights Flagstar Bank's longstanding focus on personalized solutions for consumers. "Finding solutions to help our customers as they strive for, then reach, milestone financial goals, has long been a strong suit at Flagstar," said Flagstar President and CEO Alessandro DiNello.

"While interest rates are often a selling point for consumers when they select a banking partner, the "Human Interest Rate" demonstrates that Flagstar factors in much more than just the numbers," said Flagstar Bank Brand & Experience Leader Marcus Lona. "Every day, our genuine interest in each customer's financial success drives every Flagstar employee and the authentic work they do of listening to their customers' needs and goals. This is the human interest rate in action."

The campaign includes new television commercials, digital marketing, outdoor advertising, print, and radio that boldly display "This is Human" across vibrant pictures of real people. Flagstar also is curating customer testimonials and human-interest stories for sharing through public relations efforts and social media.

The campaign launch introduces three new television ads, with more scheduled throughout the year to highlight Flagstar products and services such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and commercial and retail banking.

View the new campaign here.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is an $23.3 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $228 billion of loans representing nearly 1.1 million borrowers.

For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

