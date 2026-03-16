FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. EXPANDS TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP TEAM ACCELERATING THE BANK'S TECHNOLOGY ARCHITECTURE

Appointments Signal Next Phase of Customer Experience Modernization

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG) (the "Bank") today announced the appointment of five senior technology leaders to accelerate the next phase of its Simple and Sophisticated ("S2") Bank platform transformation—the strategic initiative reshaping how more than one million customers interact with, experience, and benefit from Flagstar's products and services.

S2 Bank Platform Transformation

The S2 initiative is Flagstar's multi-year, comprehensive program to replace the complexity of three legacy banking environments with a unified, modern technology foundation built for the next decade of growth. S2 reimagines the Bank's technology architecture around the customer journey, ensuring every investment improves the speed, simplicity, and intelligence of the banking experience.

The architecture was designed around a single idea that every customer touchpoint should be seamless, intelligent, and personal. From a business banker accessing a real-time Customer 360 view across deposits, lending, wealth, and mortgage to a private banking client receiving proactive insights powered by artificial intelligence, S2 is the engine that makes those experiences possible.

"We're not just modernizing infrastructure; we're fundamentally rethinking how technology serves our customers and our bankers. Every system built, every integrated platform, and every strengthened control must pass a simple test: does this make the experience better for the people we serve," said Jason Pope, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Flagstar Bank, N.A. "We've made strategic new hires to help bring this transformation to life because they've answered that question at scale, at institutions where the bar is set incredibly high."

New Technology Leadership Team

Reporting to Chief Technology Officer Jason Pope, these appointments expand Flagstar's technology leadership team with proven expertise from institutions including JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, MUFG, and Mastercard International.

Christina Previti, Senior Vice President, Head of Technology Product : Previti joins Flagstar following 13 years at JPMorgan Chase, where she held leadership roles across strategy, technology product, operations, and human resources in New York and Hong Kong. She brings extensive experience leading operating model transformations and enterprise modernization initiatives to strengthen governance, improve execution, and enable sustained performance at scale. At Flagstar, Previti will lead the Enterprise Technology and Operations Services organization's transformation to a product operating model, driving the shift toward outcome-focused technology delivery.





: Previti joins Flagstar following 13 years at JPMorgan Chase, where she held leadership roles across strategy, technology product, operations, and human resources in New York and Hong Kong. She brings extensive experience leading operating model transformations and enterprise modernization initiatives to strengthen governance, improve execution, and enable sustained performance at scale. At Flagstar, Previti will lead the Enterprise Technology and Operations Services organization's transformation to a product operating model, driving the shift toward outcome-focused technology delivery. Eric Gunn, Senior Vice President, Distinguished Engineer, Information Security : Gunn brings deep expertise in offensive security operations, cyber range development, and the application of machine learning to cybersecurity challenges. A named inventor on multiple U.S. patents, he has a demonstrated track record of translating advanced research into enterprise-grade security capabilities. Most recently, Gunn served as Vice President and Director of Adversary Emulation and Range Operations at U.S. Bank and previously held multiple roles at Mastercard International. As Distinguished Engineer for Information Security, Gunn drives technical strategy across Flagstar's security organization, helping safeguard the bank's infrastructure, customer data, and digital banking platforms.





: Gunn brings deep expertise in offensive security operations, cyber range development, and the application of machine learning to cybersecurity challenges. A named inventor on multiple U.S. patents, he has a demonstrated track record of translating advanced research into enterprise-grade security capabilities. Most recently, Gunn served as Vice President and Director of Adversary Emulation and Range Operations at U.S. Bank and previously held multiple roles at Mastercard International. As Distinguished Engineer for Information Security, Gunn drives technical strategy across Flagstar's security organization, helping safeguard the bank's infrastructure, customer data, and digital banking platforms. James Kratzer, Senior Vice President, Distinguished Engineer, Site Reliability Engineering : Kratzer brings over 15 years of experience spanning regulated financial services, global content delivery networks, and aerospace defense—a distinctive cross-industry perspective combining the high-availability, zero-downtime requirements of global infrastructure operations with the regulatory rigor of banking. He has focused on establishing enterprise cloud practices at large financial institutions, delivering secure, scalable solutions that drive operational efficiency having most recently served as Senior Manager Cloud Security at Silicon Valley Bank. At Flagstar, Kratzer leads the Bank's pivot to Site Reliability Engineering ("SRE").





: Kratzer brings over 15 years of experience spanning regulated financial services, global content delivery networks, and aerospace defense—a distinctive cross-industry perspective combining the high-availability, zero-downtime requirements of global infrastructure operations with the regulatory rigor of banking. He has focused on establishing enterprise cloud practices at large financial institutions, delivering secure, scalable solutions that drive operational efficiency having most recently served as Senior Manager Cloud Security at Silicon Valley Bank. At Flagstar, Kratzer leads the Bank's pivot to Site Reliability Engineering ("SRE"). Robert Martin, Senior Vice President, Distinguished Engineer, Head of AI and Engineering : Martin brings more than three decades of experience designing, governing, and operating Identity and Access Management solutions across highly regulated industries. Prior to joining Flagstar, he served as Director of Technology Strategy and Incubation at MUFG where he designed and deployed global identity synchronization solutions and established AI risk governance frameworks. At Flagstar, Martin leads incubation efforts across the Chief Technology Office, and is advancing modern authentication capabilities, strengthening governance frameworks, emphasizing least-privilege access and segregation of duties, and driving platform consolidation initiatives. Additionally, he drives the identity and access management uplift to strengthen the consolidated organization and reduce risk, while also assuming leadership accountabilities across cloud, SRE, and platform.





: Martin brings more than three decades of experience designing, governing, and operating Identity and Access Management solutions across highly regulated industries. Prior to joining Flagstar, he served as Director of Technology Strategy and Incubation at MUFG where he designed and deployed global identity synchronization solutions and established AI risk governance frameworks. At Flagstar, Martin leads incubation efforts across the Chief Technology Office, and is advancing modern authentication capabilities, strengthening governance frameworks, emphasizing least-privilege access and segregation of duties, and driving platform consolidation initiatives. Additionally, he drives the identity and access management uplift to strengthen the consolidated organization and reduce risk, while also assuming leadership accountabilities across cloud, SRE, and platform. Justin Zimmerman, Senior Vice President, Distinguished Engineer, Cloud Services: With over a decade of experience, Zimmerman has spent his career designing and delivering enterprise-scale solutions at the intersection of cloud engineering, security, and automation. Most recently, he led governance and AI-driven compliance initiatives across AWS and Azure as a Principal Engineer at U.S. Bank. Zimmerman brings deep technical leadership to the Bank's cloud platform strategy, infrastructure automation, and AI-enabled governance capabilities. At Flagstar, he spearheads the advancement of Flagstar's cloud services capabilities, leading the team responsible for enterprise-scale availability and X-as-code automation across cloud service providers.

"Technology transformation at a bank this size is ultimately a customer experience transformation. The systems our customers never see—identity management, disaster recovery, data governance, cybersecurity—are the systems that determine whether their experience feels effortless or frustrating," said Chris Higgins, Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Operations Officer, Flagstar Bank, N.A. "With these leaders in place, we're accelerating our ability to deliver a unified, intelligent, and secure banking experience across every channel and every product line. That's what S2 is about, and that's what becoming a top-tier relationship bank requires."

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. is one of the largest regional banks in the country and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At December 31, 2025, the Bank had $87.5 billion of assets, $61.0 billion of loans, deposits of $66.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 340 locations across ten states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include forward‐looking statements by us and our authorized officers pertaining to such matters as our goals, beliefs, intentions, and expectations regarding, among other things: (a) revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, liquidity position, capital levels, risk analysis, divestitures, acquisitions, and other material transactions, among other matters; (b) the future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; (c) our assessments of credit risk and probable losses on loans and associated allowances and reserves; (d) our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; (e) our ability to achieve profitability goals within projected timeframes and to execute on our strategic plan, including the sufficiency of our internal resources, procedures and systems; (f) our ability to attract, incentivize, and retain key personnel and the roles of key personnel; (g) our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals, including those related to our recent holding company reorganization, which was completed in October 2025 (the "Reorganization"), our merger with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., which was completed in December 2022, our acquisition of substantial portions of the former Signature Bank through an FDIC-assisted transaction, which was completed in March 2023, and our ability to comply with the heightened regulatory standards with respect to governance and risk management programs to which we are subject as a national bank with assets of $50 billion or more; (h) the impact of the $1.05 billion capital raise we completed in March 2024; (i) our past material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; (j) the conversion or exchange of shares of our preferred stock; (k) the payment of dividends on shares of our capital stock, including adjustments to the amount of dividends payable on shares of our preferred stock; (l) the availability of equity and dilution of existing equity holders associated with future equity awards and stock issuances; (m) the effects of the reverse stock split we effected in July 2024; and (n) the impact of the 2024 sale of our mortgage servicing operations, third party mortgage loan origination business, and mortgage warehouse business.

Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," "confident," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Accordingly, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in our statements, and our future performance could differ materially from our historical results. Further, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; we do not assume any duty, and do not undertake, to update our forward‐looking statements.

Our forward‐looking statements are subject to, among others, the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities, credit and financial markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including associated allowances and reserves; changes in future allowance for credit losses, including changes required under relevant accounting and regulatory requirements; the ability to pay future dividends; changes in our capital management and balance sheet strategies and our ability to successfully implement such strategies; our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the Reorganization; changes in our Board of Directors and our executive management team; changes in our strategic plan, including changes in our internal resources, procedures and systems, and our ability to successfully implement such plan; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non‐financial institutions; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; the outcome of federal, state, and local elections and the resulting economic and other impact on the areas in which we conduct business; the impact of changing political conditions or federal government shutdowns; the imposition of restrictions on our operations by bank regulators; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of investigations or any other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; our ability to comply with heightened regulatory standards with respect to governance and risk management programs to which we are subject as a national bank with assets of $50 billion or more; the restructuring of our mortgage business; our ability to recognize anticipated cost savings and enhanced efficiencies with respect to our balance sheet and expense reduction strategies; the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of our operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, civil unrest, international military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties and/or are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties with respect to our merger with Flagstar Bancorp, which was completed in December 2022, and our acquisition of substantial portions of the former Signature Bank through an FDIC-assisted transaction, which was completed in March 2023: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transactions will not be realized when expected or at all; the possibility of increased legal and compliance costs, including with respect to any litigation or regulatory actions related to the business practices of acquired companies or the combined business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that we may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in or as a result of the transactions within the expected timeframes or at all; and revenues following the transactions may be lower than expected.

More information regarding some of these factors is provided in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other securities reports that we file. Our forward‐looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those we may discuss in this news release, during investor presentations, or in our securities disclosure filings, which are accessible on our website, on the OCC's website at www.occ.gov and on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

SOURCE Flagstar Bank, N.A.