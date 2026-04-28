FLAGSTAR BANK, N.A. TO PARTICIPATE AT THE BARCLAYS 18TH ANNUAL AMERICAS SELECT CONFERENCE

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG) (the "Bank") will participate in the Barclays 18th Annual Americas Select Conference in London on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Executive Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Otting and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Lee Smith, are scheduled to take part in a fireside chat-style discussion at 3:15 p.m. BST (10:15 am ET).

The discussion can be live-streamed in a listen-only format on the Bank's website at ir.flagstar.com. A replay of the discussion will be available later in the day and will be archived at the Bank's website through 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. is one of the largest regional banks in the country and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At March 31, 2026, the Bank had $87.1 billion of assets, $60.7 billion of loans, deposits of $66.8 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 340 locations across nine states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in fast-growing markets in Florida and the West Coast.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

SOURCE Flagstar Bank, N.A.