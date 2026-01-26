Flagstar Bank Opens Private Client Office on Park Avenue in New York City

Second Private Client Office Opens, Showcasing a Reimagined Private Bank Experience and Flagstar's Commitment to Relationship-Driven Banking Across Key U.S. Wealth Hubs

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A. (NYSE: FLG), today announced the opening of its newest Private Client Office at 320 Park Avenue in New York City. The new location marks a major milestone in the Private Bank's strategic expansion and is designed to foster collaboration and strengthen client relationships with affluent and high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and professional service firms and their owners.

"New York City has long been a cornerstone for us, home to a well-established private client, business owner, and commercial banking base, and one of our most important growth markets," said Mark Pittsey, Head of Private Banking and Wealth, Flagstar Bank. "When we made the decision to open this office, we wanted it to reflect who we are at our core—focused on relationships, rooted in white-glove service, and built around access to expertise. We wanted to create an experience that intersects with clients' aspirations, goals, lifestyles, and missions. We measure ourselves by our clients' success, and this new location reflects what matters most to us: connection, trust, strong relationships, and delivering results."

A Redefined Banking Experience

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at the corner of Park Avenue and 51st Street, the office spans approximately 20,900 square feet across two floors. It houses the Private Client Office and additional private client groups and is designed to support 28 bankers, with seven conference rooms to accommodate client meetings and collaboration. The Park Avenue Office is led by Ralph Meyer, SVP, Private Client Office Director, who has extensive private and commercial banking leadership experience.

The ground floor offers a concierge-style environment for clients and serves as a center for relationship-driven private banking, delivering the highest level of attention and expertise. The second floor features a boardroom, client conference center, and private meeting suites, designed to enable bankers to engage in focused, high-touch interactions while providing the full breadth of the Bank's services. Together, the two floors deliver a comprehensive banking experience, uniting expertise, privacy, and tailored solutions to support every aspect of a client's financial needs.

Lou Lagno, Head of Private Client Offices added, "Our new flagship office at 320 Park Avenue sends a message about what the Flagstar brand stands for and how we show up for clients every day. Along with our recently opened Private Client Office in Palm Beach, FL and a soon to-be-opened office in San Francisco, CA, these locations reflect our commitment to delivering our best thinking, our best bankers, and our full focus in prominent wealth markets. For clients and prospects, this means consistent access to senior expertise and a level of engagement that matches the importance of these relationships."

Flagstar partnered with design firm Gensler to reimagine the traditional banking environment, establishing a blueprint for future private client interactions, complemented by the firm's existing private financial groups. Every detail from the layout to the material reflects Flagstar's relationship-driven philosophy.

"We couldn't be more excited about this space and the premier location. Every detail was designed with our clients in mind and is a reflection of Flagstar's growing Private Bank and Wealth platform," said Rich Raffetto, President, Commercial & Private Banking. "This Private Client Office is designed for meaningful dialogue, long-term partnership, and an integrated approach to our clients' personal and business needs. Here, clients have access to the full range of our services, spanning banking, wealth management, fund finance, trust and estate planning, lending, capital markets, payments, insurance, and our expanded suite of products and services—all delivered with intention and care."

Flagstar Private Bank and Wealth Management serves individuals, families, business owners, and organizations seeking sophisticated and customized financial advice through a dedicated private banker, using a relationship-driven approach to address both their business and personal banking needs. Clients receive a tailored, boutique lending, banking, and wealth management experience that leverages the full breadth and depth of the company's expertise and capabilities.

Flagstar Bank, N.A.

Flagstar Bank, N.A., is one of the largest regional banks in the country and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At September 30, 2025, Flagstar Financial, Inc., the former holding company for the Bank, on a consolidated basis, had $91.7 billion of assets, $63.2 billion of loans, deposits of $69.2 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.1 billion. Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates approximately 340 locations across nine states, with strong footholds in the greater New York/New Jersey metropolitan region and in the upper Midwest, along with a significant presence in the growth markets of Florida and the Southwest.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

516-683-4286

SOURCE Flagstar Bank, N.A.