Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae's STAR Performer Award for Fourth Straight Year

TROY, Mich., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank was recently named a Fannie Mae Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Performer for 2018 by Fannie Mae in recognition of Flagstar's outstanding performance and best practices in the General Servicing category. This is the fourth consecutive year Flagstar has received this prestigious recognition. The STAR Program recognizes top-performing mortgage servicers for assisting homeowners, aiding the housing recovery, and demonstrating excellence in mortgage servicing.

"The fact that Flagstar has won this award for four consecutive years shows that attention to detail, operational excellence, and a passion for customer service are embedded in our servicing culture," said Lee Smith, chief operating officer of Flagstar Bank. "The work of our servicing and customer engagement teams is not just outstanding, but it's consistently outstanding, and this certainty around quality and service is the cornerstone of our success. I could not be more proud of the team and what they've accomplished yet again."

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is an $18.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage loans, handling payments and record keeping for $175 billion of home loans representing nearly 827,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

