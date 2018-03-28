Flagstar Bank Receives Fannie Mae's STAR Performer Award for Third Straight Year

"This award is a great tribute to the exceptional work of our servicing and customer engagement teams," said Lee Smith, chief operating officer of Flagstar Bank. "And winning the award three years in a row speaks to their relentless drive and passion for outstanding customer service and operational excellence. As our biggest customer for loan sales, Fannie Mae is well-positioned to attest to our best-in-class servicing platform."

About Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $16.9 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 99 branches in the state. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 89 retail locations in 29 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage loans, handling payments and record keeping for $98 billion of home loans representing over 442,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

