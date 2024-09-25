FLAGSTAR BANK RELEASES 2023 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE REPORT

Latest ESG Report Demonstrates Company's Responsible Business Practices and Showcases Early Achievement of 2030 Carbon Emissions Targets

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank, N.A., the bank subsidiary (the "Bank") of New York Community Bancorp, Inc., (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company"), released its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights Flagstar's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, showcasing progress while outlining ongoing efforts to drive meaningful advancements in environmental, social, and governance practices.

"We believe that setting ambitious goals and holding ourselves accountable for our environmental, social, and governance efforts is a fundamental aspect of responsible business," said Joseph Otting, Chairman, President, and CEO. "I am particularly proud of our team's dedication to positively impacting the communities we serve during this period of continuous company transformation and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together over the long-term."

2023 ESG highlights include:

Reduced Carbon Footprint: In 2023, Flagstar successfully reduced its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 34%. This achievement surpasses the Company's commitment to a 30% reduction by 2030 compared to a 2019 baseline at its branches and headquarters.

Built An Inclusive Workplace and Bank: Grew mentorship program to over 150 mentees and over 40 mentors providing guidance, upskilling opportunities and career growth pathways.

Grew mentorship program to over 150 mentees and over 40 mentors providing guidance, upskilling opportunities and career growth pathways. Met Individual Needs Through Tailored Content: Successfully completed a full rollout of in-language loan documents, including application and mortgage materials, in Spanish for all retail locations in 2023.

Successfully completed a full rollout of in-language loan documents, including application and mortgage materials, in Spanish for all retail locations in 2023. Increased our Commitment to Diversity with Partner Organizations: Flagstar became a member of six national certifying and advocacy organizations to support multiple supplier diversity affinity groups including women, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

Flagstar became a member of six national certifying and advocacy organizations to support multiple supplier diversity affinity groups including women, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community. Closed the Wealth Gap through Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Investments: Flagstar invested over $93.1 million in CRA low-income housing tax credits, provided $5.6 million in CRA-qualifying grants and sponsorships, and contributed $1.3 million to CRA minority deposit institutions.

Flagstar invested over in CRA low-income housing tax credits, provided in CRA-qualifying grants and sponsorships, and contributed to CRA minority deposit institutions. Promoted Equity and Prosperity through Philanthropy: Flagstar's Community Foundation fosters sustainable growth and impact through capacity building grants, in addition to programmatic support. In 2023, the Company awarded $3.16 million in grants to organizations focused on workforce readiness, arts and culture, and financial capability.

"This year's report showcases the significant strides we've made in advancing our clients and communities through responsible business practices," said Kirby Brendsel, Director of ESG Sustainability. "From reaching our carbon emissions reduction goals ahead of schedule to strategically investing in organizations that enhance financial capability nationwide, this report highlights how our proactive approach is integrated into all our initiatives and contributes to making a lasting impact in the communities we serve."

The 2023 ESG Report aligns with several key standards and frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative Universal Standards, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework, relevant sector standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. To learn more about ESG at Flagstar, visit Flagstar.com/esg.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At June 30, 2024, the Company had $119.1 billion of assets, $82.4 billion of loans, deposits of $79.0 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.4 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates over 400 branches, including a significant presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing disclosures may include forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws by the Company pertaining to such matters as our goals, intentions, and expectations regarding (a) revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, liquidity position, capital levels, risk analysis, divestitures, acquisitions, and other material transactions, among other matters; (b) the future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; (c) our assessments of credit risk and probable losses on loans and associated allowances and reserves; (d) our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; (e) our ability to execute on our strategic plan, including the sufficiency of our internal resources, procedures and systems; (f) our ability to attract, incentivize, and retain key personnel and the roles of key personnel; (g) our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals, including those related to our merger with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., which was completed on December 1, 2022, our acquisition of substantial portions of the former Signature Bank through an FDIC-assisted transaction, and our ability to fully and timely implement the risk management programs institutions greater than $100 billion in assets must maintain; (h) the effect on our capital ratios of the approval of certain proposals approved by our shareholders during our 2024 annual meeting of shareholders; (i) the conversion or exchange of shares of the Company's preferred stock; (j) the payment of dividends on shares of the Company's capital stock, including adjustments to the amount of dividends payable on shares of the Company's preferred stock; (k) the availability of equity and dilution of existing equity holders associated with amendments to the 2020 Omnibus Incentive Plan; and (l) the terms associated with, and potential future grants of, employment inducement award grants.

Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update our forward‐looking statements. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in our statements, and our future performance could differ materially from our historical results.

Our forward‐looking statements are subject to, among others, the following principal risks and uncertainties: general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities, credit and financial markets; changes in interest rates; the inability of the Bank and Nationstar to execute the transaction contemplated by the MSR Purchase Agreement and Asset Purchase Agreement or satisfy customary closing conditions; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including associated allowances and reserves; changes in future allowance for credit losses requirements under relevant accounting and regulatory requirements; the ability to pay future dividends; changes in our capital management and balance sheet strategies and our ability to successfully implement such strategies; changes in our strategic plan, including changes in our internal resources, procedures and systems, and our ability to successfully implement such plan; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non‐financial institutions; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the success of our blockchain and fintech activities, investments and strategic partnerships; the restructuring of our mortgage business; the impact of failures or disruptions in or breaches of the Company's operational or security systems, data or infrastructure, or those of third parties, including as a result of cyberattacks or campaigns; the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, the possible expansion of such conflicts and potential geopolitical consequences), terrorism or other geopolitical events; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties and/or are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties with respect to our merger with Flagstar Bancorp, which was completed on December 1, 2022, and our acquisition of substantial portions of the former Signature Bank through an FDIC-assisted transaction: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transactions will not be realized when expected or at all; the possibility of increased legal and compliance costs, including with respect to any litigation or regulatory actions related to the business practices of acquired companies or the combined business; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the Company may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in or as a result of the transactions within the expected timeframes or at all; and revenues following the transactions may be lower than expected. Additionally, there can be no assurance that the Community Benefits Agreement entered into with NCRC, which was contingent upon the closing of the Company's merger with Flagstar Bancorp, Inc., will achieve the results or outcome originally expected or anticipated by us as a result of changes to our business strategy, performance of the U.S. economy, or changes to the laws and regulations affecting us, our customers, communities we serve, and the U.S. economy (including, but not limited to, tax laws and regulations).

More information regarding some of these factors is provided in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10‐K/A for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and in other SEC reports we file. Our forward‐looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those we may discuss in this release, during investor presentations, or in our SEC filings, which are accessible on our website and at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:

Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

Media Contact:

Nicole Yelland

(248) 219-9234

