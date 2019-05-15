Flagstar to Audiocast 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TROY, Mich., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) today announced plans to audiocast its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The annual meeting will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) at Flagstar's national headquarters, 5151 Corporate Drive, Troy, MI 48098.

The presentation will be available as a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of flagstar.com. The webcast will be archived on the website for 90 days.

Participants can listen to the annual meeting by calling toll free (800) 289-0459 or (323) 794-2558, using passcode 021756. Calls should be placed at least 10 minutes before the meeting is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for 10 business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll fee or (719) 457-0820, using passcode 1320701.

Any questions about the annual meeting should be directed to Kenneth Schellenberg, Investor Relations, at (248) 312-5741.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $19.4 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 160 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 72 retail locations in 22 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $200 billion of loans representing 962,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

For further information

ANALYSTS: Kenneth Schellenberg, Investor Relations, (248) 312-5741

MEDIA: Susan Bergesen, Corporate Communications, (248) 312-6237

