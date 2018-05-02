Flagstar to Audiocast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Participants can listen to the annual meeting by calling toll free (800) 289-0459 or (323) 794-2558, using passcode 462586. Calls should be placed at least 10 minutes before the meeting is scheduled to begin. A replay will be available for 10 business days by calling (888) 203-1112 toll fee or (719) 457-0820, using passcode 1658320.

Any questions about the annual meeting should be directed to David L. Urban, director, Investor Relations, at (248) 312-5970.

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $17.7 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 99 branches in Michigan and 8 branches in California through its Desert Community Bank division. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 92 retail locations in 31 states, representing the combined retail branches of Flagstar and its Opes Advisors mortgage division. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage loans, handling payments and record keeping for $104 billion of home loans representing over 470,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

For further information

ANALYSTS: David Urban, senior vice president & director, Investor Relations, (248) 312-5970

MEDIA: Susan Bergesen, Corporate Communications, (248) 312-6237

