Flahavan's Irish Oats: A Sustainable Superfood Since 1785

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flahavan family mill stands on the River Mahon in Waterford, Ireland, where the conditions are ideal for producing the highest-quality and most delicious Irish oats. Harvested within a 60-mile radius of the mill by farmers with generations of experience, Flahavan's is the preferred oatmeal brand of the Irish and is second to none. Flahavan's Irish Oats offers three minimally processed varieties in the United States: Irish Steel Cut Oats, Quick to Cook Irish Steel Cut Oats and Irish Rolled Oats.

An excellent source of fiber, iron, protein, B vitamins, phosphorus, zinc, and other essential vitamins and minerals, Flahavan's oats are nutrient-dense additions to a healthy diet, providing slow-release energy for lasting nourishment. All of Flahavan's products are 100% whole grain, non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and free-from added sugar. Plus, spraying glyphosate on the oats is strictly prohibited.

The unique ways that this small, Irish, family-owned company rolls, kilns and steams the oats yields nutritious oatmeal with undeniably perfect taste and texture. For example, unlike other brands, Flahavan's oats have a distinctively creamier taste because the oats are cooked with the outer shell on. Shhh – don't tell anyone!

And while many food brands have adopted sustainability practices in recent years, Flahavan's has made the environment a major focus of the business for many decades, being one of the first oat millers in the world to burn the outer shell of the oat to power the boiler, which generates steam for the cooking process. Flahavan's Irish Oats is a founding member of Origin Green, the world's only national food and drink sustainability program. Seventy percent of Flahavan's total energy requirements are self-generated on site through its wind turbine, water turbine and solar panels. Furthermore, 100% of its electricity supply comes from renewable resources.

"We've been committed to working in harmony with the environment in everything we do," says John Flahavan, the sixth-generation managing director of Flahavan's Irish Oats. "Our closeness to the land means we're passionate about making the most of nature's resources and giving back as much as we take."

Flahavan's Irish Oats are available at select grocers as well as on Amazon.com. For more information, please visit www.Flahavans.com.

Established in 1785, E. Flahavan & Sons Ltd. is the producer of Ireland's number one oatmeal brand and oldest family-owned food company. The company has been sourcing oats from the same local family farms for generations and milling oats in the same location in Waterford, Ireland for over 200 years. A seven-generation family business, Flahavan's Irish Oats is also a founding member of Origin Green, the first-ever national initiative to mandate 100% sustainability for food exports. You can learn more about the brand at Flahavans.com, Instagram.com/flahavansusa and Facebook.com/FlahavansOatsUSA.

