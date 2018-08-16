Flame Arrestors Market to Hit 5.31% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$ 924.7 Million by 2023 Led by Chemicals

PUNE, India, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports added flame arrestors market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 713.8 million in 2018 to USD 924.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.31%. The flame arrestors market has been segmented, by type, into in-line and end-of-line. The in-line segment is expected to be the largest because of the rising demand for detonation arrestors for pipelines and ventilation systems of storage terminals in the oil & gas industry.

Leading players in the flame arrestors market are Emerson (US), Braunschweiger Flammenfilter (Germany), Elmac Technologies (UK), BS&B (US), Protectoseal (US), and Tornado Combustion Technologies (US).

Asia Pacific is the largest market for flame arrestors. Large investments in refinery expansions and the petrochemical industry are driving the market in the region. In countries such as China and India, the growth in industries like pharmaceutical and chemical is further driving the growth of flame arrestors. China, India, and Indonesia are expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.

The major factor restraining the growth of the flame arrestors market is the lack of effective monitoring of safety instrumentation in emerging economies. This restraining factor is particularly prevalent in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China, India, and Indonesia where small and mid-sized manufacturers opt for hazard prevention equipment like gas blanketing systems to save costs rather than installing hazard protection equipment like flame arrestors.

The flame arrestors market has been analyzed with respect to 6 regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the flame arrestors market during the forecast period.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the flame arrestors market by module, type, application, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

