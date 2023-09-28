Flame Broiler Adds Korean Spicy Chicken to Permanent Menu

A Delicious Blend of Korean Flavors That Honors the Brand's Heritage

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flame Broiler, the Korean-inspired fast-casual concept focusing on simple, healthy ingredients, turns up the heat with a spicy addition to its menu. After the resounding success of the limited-time offer, Flame Broiler is thrilled to announce that the beloved Korean Spicy Chicken is here to stay, taking its place as a permanent star on the menu across every location.

Inspired by the vibrant flavors of gochujang and sesame, Flame Broiler's Korean Spicy Chicken brings a spicy twist to their menu that perfectly balances with their signature charbroiled chicken.

"We wanted to create something that reflects the flavors of my childhood growing up in South Korea and Los Angeles," said Young Lee, CEO and founder of Flame Broiler. "Our Korean Spicy Chicken is a celebration of Flame Broiler's roots and embodies the essence of who we are while delivering a tasty experience for our guests."

Korean Spicy Chicken is available as a protein option for Flame Broiler's bowls and entrees. Guests can savor the new, spicy offering across all Flame Broiler restaurants. To order Korean Spicy Chicken at the nearest Flame Broiler location, please visit https://order.flamebroilerusa.com/. For additional information on Flame Broiler, check out www.flamebroilerusa.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About Flame Broiler
Founded in 1995, Flame Broiler is a Korean-inspired quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown rice, Angus beef, no antibiotics ever (NAE) chicken, organic tofu, and vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy or fryers. Started in Orange County, California by Young Lee, Flame Broiler has expanded across five states in the country such as California, Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida and North Carolina. Flame Broiler is seeking new franchise partners to join the brand's exciting growth. For information about franchising with Flame Broiler, please visit www.flamebroilerusa.com/franchise/.

