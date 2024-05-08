Flame Broiler Enters Dallas With Experienced Multi-Unit Franchisees

The QSR Franchise With Over 125 Units Expands Leadership Team to Support Growth

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flame Broiler , the Korean-inspired restaurant concept dedicated to providing simple, healthy, affordable food options, is expanding its leadership team and franchise growth strategy with the signing of a multi-unit development deal with an experienced franchisee in the Dallas area. This development marks the first step in Flame Broiler's franchise program relaunch.

Under the new leadership of President Christian Lee, Flame Broiler is strategically reviving franchise growth by lifting the 5-year expansion pause. Recent years focused on enhancing marketing, training, operational tech, and supply chain to prepare for new franchisees. The brand is actively seeking experienced multi-unit operators to introduce Flame Broiler to new communities. With Texas' strong demand for healthy food options, it's an ideal market for Flame Broiler's latest expansion. To support new franchisees, Gregg Rotcher, the newly appointed Vice President of Restaurant Operations, will provide valuable insights and operational support for successful location launches.

Gregg Rotcher brings a wealth of experience in restaurant operations leadership and franchising after working with brands on both the franchisor and franchisee side, and even as a franchisee himself at one point in his career. He began working with Flame Broiler in 2021 as Director of Operations where he helped to develop a leadership and operations strategy to fortify the corporate-owned locations. His promotion underscores Flame Broiler's commitment to fostering franchise growth and delivering unwavering support to its franchise partners. Rotcher's role will focus on collaborating with franchisees to achieve a sustainable plan for business growth and prosperity.

"We are bolstering our Restaurant Support Center leadership team with experienced talent," says Christian Lee, President of Flame Broiler. "Appointing Gregg to VP of Restaurant Operations is an important step in providing critical leadership and expertise to our system. We're confident Gregg will excel in his new position."

"I am honored to take on the role of Vice President of Restaurant Operations at Flame Broiler," says Gregg Rotcher. "I've devoted my entire career to restaurant leadership and operations, and I'm thrilled to play a part in Flame Broiler's expansion and success. I'm eager to assist our franchise partners and empower them to reach their objectives."

For additional information on franchising with Flame Broiler, check out www.flamebroilerusa.com/franchise/ and follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Flame Broiler

Founded in 1995, Flame Broiler is a Korean-inspired quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown rice, Angus beef, no antibiotics ever (NAE) chicken, organic tofu, and vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy or fryers. Started in Orange County, California by Young Lee, Flame Broiler has expanded across five states in the country such as California, Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida and North Carolina. Flame Broiler is seeking new franchise partners to join the brand's exciting growth. For information about franchising with Flame Broiler, please visit www.flamebroilerusa.com/franchise/ .

