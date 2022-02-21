Flame Resistant Fabrics Market to Gain Lucrative Prospects Due to Surge in Demand from Oil & Gas Industry, States TMR Study
- Rising product use in different end-use industries is expected to drive the flame resistant fabrics market to US$ 10.3 Bn by 2031
- Flame resistant fabrics are gaining traction as they help companies in adhering to stringent regulations by many governments pertaining to occupational safety standards and worker safety
Feb 21, 2022, 21:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global flame resistant fabrics market is prognosticated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.
Manufacturers in the flame resistant fabrics market are increasing efforts to spread awareness on advantages of their products, including the ability of flame resistant fabrics to help in fulfilling occupational safety standards of government authorities of several nations. Moreover, products are in high demand, as they offer high level of safety to the workers. These factors are resulting in lucrative opportunities in the flame resistant fabrics market.
Flame resistant fabrics are being increasingly used in the defense industry, owing to severe risk of fire outbreaks in the industry. Hence, flame resistant fabrics are being used in order to protect employees working in this industry. This factor is generating expansion opportunities in the global flame resistant fabrics market.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1374
Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Key Findings
- The oil & gas industry is one of the key end-use industries of flame resistant fabrics. These products are widely utilized, owing to high possibilities of fire outbreak in the industry. Major companies in the oil & gas industry are providing clothing with flame resistant fabrics to their workforce in order to prevent any untoward incident due to fire. Hence, rise in oil & gas exploration activities is anticipated to boost the sales growth in the global flame resistant fabrics market.
- Flame resistant fabrics find wide application in law enforcement & firefighting services, home furnishing, industrial protective clothing, and transportation industry. Moreover, industrial protective clothing is gaining traction, owing to their ability to serve as an inert barrier between fire and skin. Hence, these clothing work as highly efficient protection layers when an individual is exposed to high temperature and flames, states a TMR report on the global flame resistant fabrics market.
Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1374
Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Growth Boosters
- Rising focus on worker safety among companies from varied industry verticals such as the defense, construction, and oil and gas sectors is driving the sales growth in the global flame resistant fabrics market
- Surge in the need of advanced rail networks, railways, and metros is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the market
- Increase in incidents of fire in commercial & residential sectors is propelling the global flame resistant fabrics market
Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1374
Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Regional Analysis
- The flame resistant fabrics market in Europe is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to many factors such as rising product demand from the regional transportation industry. Furthermore, nations such as Italy and Germany are projected to provide sizable business opportunities for companies operating in the flame resistant fabrics market, owing to surge in the product use in car-racing activities.
- The Asia Pacific flame resistant fabrics market is expected to gain promising sales prospects in the upcoming years, owing to rising product demand from the regional industrial sector, notes TMR study
Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1374
Flame Resistant Fabrics Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Evonik Industries AG
- DuPont
- Huntsman International LLC
- Gunei Che Flame Resistant Fabrics Industry Co., Ltd.
- Lenzing AG
- Kaneka Corporation
- PBI Performance Products
- Milliken & Company
- Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate)
- Solvay
- Teijin Aramid
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
Flame Resistant Fabrics Market Segmentation
Application
- Industrial Protective Clothing
- Law Enforcement & Firefighting Services
- Transport
- Others (Defense, Mining, etc.)
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:
Brominated Flame Retardants Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brominated-flame-retardants-market.html
Mineral Flame Retardants Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mineral-flame-retardants-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/flame-resistant-fabrics.htm
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Share this article