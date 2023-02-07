Flame retardant apparel market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global flame retardant apparel market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,001.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2023-2027

Flame retardant apparel market - Five forces

The global flame retardant apparel market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Flame retardant apparel market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Flame retardant apparel market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (industries, firefighting and law enforcement, and others) and distribution channel (online and offline).

The industry segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is a key end-user of flame retardant apparel. Fire incidents in mines are caused by electrical short circuits, flame cutting and welding, conveyor belt friction, frictional ignitions, and the spontaneous combustion of flammable gases. In addition, manufacturers are expected to abide by the guidelines and norms enforced by government agencies to prevent occupational hazards. These factors will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global flame retardant apparel market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global flame retardant apparel market.

APAC is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America also offers significant growth opportunities to vendors. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as the growing focus on fire safety and the implementation of stringent safety regulations in the US and Canada . Industries are also focusing on improving product quality, safety, and productivity. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Flame retardant apparel market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in fire mishaps is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Some of the main causes of fire include negligence, use of hazardous chemicals, electrical or equipment malfunction, or natural disasters.

The increase in the number of fire accidents across the world has led to a rise in the demand for flame retardant apparel.

Flame retardant apparel is mainly used by end-users such as defense, firefighters, and law enforcement agencies

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing demand from emerging economies is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. There are many opportunities from various end-user application segments, such as industrial protective and mining clothing, transport, defense, and firefighting services, in developing countries.

Flame retardant apparel is used as a protective measure by workers and firefighters in emerging economies such as China and India .

and . Many new production projects are expected to start during the forecast period to fulfill the growing demand for fire-resistant fabric.

These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Low consumer compliance is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Garments made from fire-resistant fabrics are made from thermally stable fibers, which makes them stiff and rigid and hinders the movement of workers, leading to consumer compliance issues.

Factors such as non-compliance, availability, training, and maintenance also indirectly impact consumer compliance.

Moreover, there is a lack of awareness in emerging economies such as India and China .

and . These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this flame retardant apparel market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the flame retardant apparel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the flame retardant apparel market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the flame retardant apparel market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of flame retardant apparel market vendors

Flame Retardant Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,001.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Arco Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Carrington Textiles Ltd., Cintas Corp., DEVA FM. sro, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Frham Safety Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group AB, Hydrowear BV, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Marina Textil SL, National Safety Apparel Inc., Portwest Clothing Ltd., Scandia Gear Europe BV, Seyntex NV, and VF Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

