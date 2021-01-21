Flame Retardant Apparel Market Size Worth $5.11 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.7% |Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flame retardant apparel market size is expected to reach USD 5.11 billion by 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for flame retardant apparel across different verticals such as oil & gas, automotive, building & construction, electric power generation, and chemical, for ensuring worker safety is anticipated to drive the market. Rising cases of fire accidents across the globe is one of the key factors that boosting demand for such apparel. Stringent workplace safety protocols about the compulsory use of protective apparel for preventing workplace accidents further propel the market growth. An emerging trend for long-lasting and multi-functional clothing along with high chemical resistance is predicted to fuel the growth of the market.

Major Developments and Key Trends in Flame Retardant Apparel Market

By clothing type, durable flame retardant clothing led the market and accounted for the largest revenue contribution. The segment's growth can be attributed to its increasing need for industrial applications as a result of rising stringent regulations about worker safety.

led the market and accounted for the largest revenue contribution. The segment's growth can be attributed to as a result of rising stringent regulations about worker safety. Based on product, the inherent fabric segment witnessing a substantial demand and may register significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of inherent fabric in FR apparel to reduce the extent of burn injuries is a key contributor to the segment's growth.

segment witnessing a substantial demand and may register significant growth during the forecast period. to reduce the extent of burn injuries is a key contributor to the segment's growth. By type, the non-woven type dominating the flame retardant protective apparel market and is expected to maintain the same trend over the forecast period. The dominance is driven by the unique feature of non-woven fabrics that minimizes the distribution speed of fire when subjected to fire.

dominating the flame retardant protective apparel market and is expected to maintain the same trend over the forecast period. The dominance is driven by the unique feature of non-woven fabrics that when subjected to fire. In terms of application, the military and law enforcement segment held the major share and is estimated to increase its share, on account of higher requirements for retardant apparel. Military and law enforcement personnel goes through several thermal hazards therefore they require proper protection in the form of retardant apparel.

Regional Insights:

North America is one of the leading markets for flame retardants, owing to an increase in the adoption of protective products across various industrial verticals. The region is witnessing healthy competition among small-scale and large-scale manufacturers, thereby resulting in the overall progress of the market. The same growth trend is also experienced in the Asia Pacific region, on account of the rising demand for reliable flame retardant apparel solutions coupled with the presence of leading manufacturers. Rapid advancements in the current manufacturing process of protective wear and increasing workplace safety policies are estimated to augment tremendous growth for the regional market.

Market Participants:

The global flame retardant apparel market is witnessing a major shift in marketing channels as companies integrating various e-commerce channels to promote their products. Leading companies from major economies such as India, China, and the U.S. are focusing more on e-commerce platforms to gain a competitive edge over other market players. present in the global flame retardant market are Honeywell Safety, Bulwark, Seyntex N.V., Fristads, Marina Textil S.L., DEVA F-M. s.r.o., Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., Portwest Ltd., Lakeland Industries, and National Safety Apparel Inc.. are some of the prominent players contributing to the market growth.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Manufacturer, Distributor, and Supplier of Flame Retardant Apparel

Manufacturer, Distributor, and Supplier of Flame Retardant Apparel Demand Side: Automotive Industry, Construction Sector, Chemical Industry

Automotive Industry, Construction Sector, Chemical Industry Regulatory Side: Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA)

Polaris Market research has segmented the flame retardant apparel market report on the basis of product type, type, clothing type, end use, and region

Flame Retardant Apparel Product Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Inherent Flame Retardant Apparel

Treated Flame Retardant Apparel

Flame Retardant Apparel Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Flame Retardant Apparel Clothing Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Durable Clothing

Disposable Clothing

Flame Retardant Apparel End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Power

Mining

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive and Transportation

Building & Construction

Military & Law Enforcement

Others

Flame Retardant Apparel Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

List of Key Players of Flame Retardant Apparel Market

Honeywell Safety

Bulwark

Seyntex N.V.

Fristads

Marina Textil S.L.

DEVA F-M. s.r.o.

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

Portwest Ltd.

Lakeland Industries

National Safety Apparel Inc.

