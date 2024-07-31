Flame Retardant Cable Market to Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 3.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global flame retardant cable market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the surge in safety and security regulation in developing countries, and rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flame Retardant Cable Market by Insulation Material (EPR, LSZH, PVC, and XLPE), Voltage Range (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), End-use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Energy, and Manufacturing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the flame retardant cable market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The global flame retardant cable market is experiencing growth due to a surge in safety and security regulations in emerging economies paired with the rise in awareness of fire safety. However, the high initial cost associated with flame retardant cable serves as a significant restraint factor for market growth to some extent. Moreover, the emergence of the Internet of Things devices presents significant growth opportunities for the expansion of the global flame retardant cable market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.9 billion CAGR 3.5 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Insulation Material, Voltage Range, End-Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Stringent Safety Regulations Rising Awareness of Fire Safety Expansion of Infrastructure Projects Opportunities Emergence of IoT Devices Restraint High initial cost

Segment Highlights

In the insulation material segment, due to its superior attributes, XLPE insulation is the dominant and fastest-growing material in flame-retardant cables. In contrast with common materials such as PVC, this material has strong thermal resistance which prevents it from decomposition at high temperatures. The latter is crucial for fire scenarios because the cable must not lose its integrity. Moreover, XLPE demonstrates superior electrical insulating qualities as well as substantial moisture, chemical, and abrasive resistance making it suitable for harsh industrial and infrastructure applications. Consequently, the safety, performance, and durability of cable installations are increasingly driving the acceptance of XLPE as an insulating material of choice.

In the voltage type segment, the dominance of the low voltage segment in the flame-retardant cable market arises from its extensive use in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. These cables play a crucial role in building wiring, power distribution, and equipment connections. The growing need for electricity in buildings, along with stringent safety regulations requiring flame-retardant cables, is driving the segment's growth. Additionally, advancements in low-voltage cable technology, like enhanced insulation and conductor materials, are enhancing efficiency and reliability, leading to increased adoption.

In end-use industry, the building and construction segment holds a dominant position in the flame-retardant cable market due to the substantial electrical infrastructure required in modern buildings. Fire safety regulations necessitate the use of flame-retardant cables to prevent fire spread, making them essential in construction projects. On the other hand, the energy and power sector is predicted to witness rapid growth because of rising investments in power networks. With the growing importance of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, the demand for flame-retardant cables in such projects is also on the rise to ensure grid stability and safety.

Regional Outlook

The utilization of flame-retardant cables is on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily driven by swift industrial growth, urban expansion, and infrastructure advancement. With prominent countries such as China and India heavily investing in construction, power production, and manufacturing sectors, there has been a surge in the demand for fire-resistant cables. Moreover, the strict fire safety protocols in the area have further propelled the acceptance of these cables. The increasing recognition of fire risks and the heightened emphasis on safety precautions in both residential and commercial structures are also fueling the expansion of the flame-retardant cable market in Asia-Pacific.

Players: -

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

NKT Group

Leone AG

LS Cable & System Limited

Jiangnan Group Limited

Tratos Limited

EL Sewedy Electric Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Yazaki Corporation

Renesas Electronics

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global flame retardant cable market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

On May 12 , 2023-Prysmian Group announced a strategic partnership with Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind development, to supply state-of-the-art flame retardant cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm project in the UK. These specialized cables are designed to withstand harsh marine environments, ensuring the safe and efficient transmission of power from the wind turbines to the onshore grid.

, 2023-Prysmian Group announced a strategic partnership with Ørsted, a global leader in offshore wind development, to supply state-of-the-art flame retardant cables for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm project in the UK. These specialized cables are designed to withstand harsh marine environments, ensuring the safe and efficient transmission of power from the wind turbines to the onshore grid. On August 28, 2023 - Nexans launched the innovative GREENFLAM range of halogen-free flame retardant cables, setting new industry benchmarks for fire safety and environmental performance. GREENFLAM cables produce minimal smoke and toxic fumes during fires, safeguarding occupants and facilitating faster evacuation from buildings and infrastructure projects. They also contribute to a more sustainable construction landscape by eliminating harmful halogenated compounds.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the flame retardant cable market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing flame retardant cable market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the flame retardant cable market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global flame retardant cable market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Flame Retardant Cable Market Key Segments:

By Insulation Material

EPR

LSZH

PVC

XLPE

By Voltage Range

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By End Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Contruction

Energy

Manufacturing

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , UK, Rest of Europe )

( , , , UK, Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

