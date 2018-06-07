Flame Retardant Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope



This study is an in-depth evaluation of flame retardant chemicals by type and by end-use application between the years 2017 and 2023. This report deals with flame retardant chemical additives, and not with products such as Nafion that are inherently flame retardant.



The forecast will cover worldwide demand and be broken down by chemical type and application. Because electronics are so widely used in the world today and they are housed most often in plastics, this segment will be emphasized.



Report Includes



- 39 data tables and 25 additional tables

- An overview and in-depth analysis of the global market for flame retardant chemicals

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Characterization and quantification of market potential for flame retardant chemicals segmented by chemical type, application and industry

- Reviews of government regulations and their impact on the market, as they obligate manufacturers to add flame retardant chemicals to a range of products used daily

- Identification of key drivers and constraints that will shape the market for these materials as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years

- A relevant patent analysis and new developments in the flame retardant chemicals industry

- Profiles of major players in the market including Albemarle Corp., Lanxess AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL), Akzo Nobel N.V., and Dover Chemical Corp.



