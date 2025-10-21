FLAME-RETARDANT INSULATED TERMINALS FEATURE COLORS TO MATCH OEM REQUIREMENTS

ETCO Incorporated

Oct 21, 2025, 09:26 ET

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced flame-retardant, fully insulated electric terminals that can be custom color matched to meet OEM branding, safety, assembly, or field service requirements.

ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are stamped from a high tempera-ture alloy and feature a flame-retardant nylon insulator that comes in standard white and black colors. Now available in custom colors to meet OEM branding, safety, assembly, or field service requirements, if there is a malfunction the nylon insulator collapses on itself and safely holds.

Produced to UL and NEMA specifications, ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are now available in custom colors to meet OEM branding, safety, assembly, or field service requirements.

Produced to UL and NEMA specifications and supplied in strip form with an open barrel "F" crimp connector, ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are rated to 150°C. Designed for automated application, they are available in 10-22 fa wire sizes to mate with .110" x .020", .187" x .020", and .250" x .032" NEMA male tabs. They are V-O rated per UL94 and RoHS compliant.

ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are priced according to style, color, and quantity.

For more information contact:

ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: [email protected]
www.etco.com

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated

