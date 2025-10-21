FLAME-RETARDANT INSULATED TERMINALS FEATURE COLORS TO MATCH OEM REQUIREMENTS

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced flame-retardant, fully insulated electric terminals that can be custom color matched to meet OEM branding, safety, assembly, or field service requirements.

Produced to UL and NEMA specifications and supplied in strip form with an open barrel "F" crimp connector, ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are rated to 150°C. Designed for automated application, they are available in 10-22 fa wire sizes to mate with .110" x .020", .187" x .020", and .250" x .032" NEMA male tabs. They are V-O rated per UL94 and RoHS compliant.

ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are priced according to style, color, and quantity.

