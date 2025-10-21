FLAME-RETARDANT INSULATED TERMINALS FEATURE COLORS TO MATCH OEM REQUIREMENTS

News provided byETCO Incorporated
Oct 21, 2025, 09:26 ET
BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced flame-retardant, fully insulated electric terminals that can be custom color matched to meet OEM branding, safety, assembly, or field service requirements.
ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are stamped from a high tempera-ture alloy and feature a flame-retardant nylon insulator that comes in standard white and black colors. Now available in custom colors to meet OEM branding, safety, assembly, or field service requirements, if there is a malfunction the nylon insulator collapses on itself and safely holds.
Produced to UL and NEMA specifications and supplied in strip form with an open barrel "F" crimp connector, ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are rated to 150°C. Designed for automated application, they are available in 10-22 fa wire sizes to mate with .110" x .020", .187" x .020", and .250" x .032" NEMA male tabs. They are V-O rated per UL94 and RoHS compliant.
ETCO Flame-Retardant Insulated Disconnects are priced according to style, color, and quantity.
For more information contact:
ETCO Incorporated
Sean Dunn, VP Marketing
3004 62nd Avenue East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(800) 689-3826
Email: [email protected]
www.etco.com
SOURCE ETCO Incorporated
