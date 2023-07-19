Flame Retardants Chemicals Market size to grow by USD 1,945.76 million from 2022 to 2027|Rise in infrastructure development drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flame retardants chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 1,945.76 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. The rise in infrastructure development is a major factor driving the growth of the market. The construction industry has witnessed impressive growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding in the forecast period. There is a rising demand for infrastructure development, including both residential and non-residential projects. Developing countries like China and India are experiencing a shift towards a consumer-driven economy, which presents favorable opportunities for various construction sectors such as healthcare, education, social infrastructure, retail, and other consumer-oriented markets. Notably, the construction industry in India is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to China. Consequently, this growth in the construction industry will drive the demand for flame-retardant chemicals, leading to market expansion during the forecast period. View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market 2023-2027

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our flame retardants chemicals market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADEKA Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Frank Beirne Fabrics, ICL Group Ltd., Intochemicals BV, Italmatch Chemicals Spa, J.M. Huber Corp., Kafrit Industries 1993 Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nabaltec AG, NEWOS GmbH, PENGG KABEL GmbH, Perimeter Solutions LP, PHARMORGANA GmbH, Stahl Holdings B.V., and Wego Chemical Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in infrastructure development will offer immense growth opportunities, environmental and health concerns caused by flame retardants will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Significant Trend

The increased demand for non-halogenated flame retardants is an emerging trend supporting market growth. Non-halogenated flame retardants utilize phosphorus and nitrogen as key elements. Phosphorus-based flame retardants find wide applications in standard and engineering plastics, coatings, thermosets, textiles, and polyurethane foams. Phosphate esters, a type of flame retardant manufactured using phosphorus, are commonly used in engineering plastics, phenolic resins, and coatings. Ammonium polyphosphate flame retardants, on the other hand, are primarily employed in intumescent coatings but also exhibit effectiveness in rigid and flexible polyurethane foams, as well as injection-moulded polyolefins and various formulations for phenolics, epoxies, unsaturated polyesters, and textile coatings. Another nitrogen-based flame retardant, melamine cyanurate, is utilized in intumescent formulations for nylon and polypropylene, often in conjunction with ammonium polyphosphate. These flame retardants enjoy widespread usage, contributing to the growth of the global flame retardant chemicals market in the forecast period.

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market is segmented as below:

Type

Halogen



Intumescent Coatings



Inorganic Flame Retardants



Nitrogen Flame Retardants



Phosphorous

Application

Building And Construction



Electricals And Electronics



Textiles And Plastics



Transportation

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the halogen segment will be significant during the forecast period. Halogen was the dominant segment of the global flame retardant chemicals market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Within this segment, the majority of halogenated flame retardants, although not all, are combined with synergists to enhance their effectiveness. During a fire, reactive halogen species are released from the material, effectively interrupting the combustion process. This mechanism lowers the temperature of the fire and slows down the decomposition of the composite material. Halogenated flame retardants are commonly used in printed circuit board materials. These factors contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a sample report!

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Major Challenge

Environmental and health concerns caused by flame retardants are a significant challenge hindering market growth. The use of flame retardants in various applications involves the presence of toxic chemicals, which can pose significant health risks to humans, including neurological damage, cancer, and hormone disruption. These flame retardants also have the potential to bioaccumulate in the human body, leading to chronic health issues over time. Regulatory bodies in different regions have implemented bans on halogen-containing flame retardants due to their detrimental effects on the environment and living organisms. For instance, the Bromine Science and Environmental Forum (BSEF) members and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have prohibited the use of such flame retardants. In Europe, directives such as REACH, Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), and RoHS have implemented strict regulations to restrict the use of toxic and flammable substances. These stringent restrictions are expected to impede the growth of the global flame retardant chemicals market in the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Flame Retardants Chemicals Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Flame Retardants Chemicals Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

BASF SE. - The company offers flame retardant chemical solutions such as Ultradur B 4440, Ultramid B3U42G6.

The company offers flame retardant chemical solutions such as Ultradur B 4440, Ultramid B3U42G6. Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers flame retardants chemical solutions such as decorative paints.

The company offers flame retardants chemical solutions such as decorative paints. Albemarle Corp. - The company offers flame retardants chemical solutions such as SAYTEX 8010, SAYTEX HP 7010, SAYTEX 621.

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist flame retardants chemicals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flame retardants chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the flame retardants chemicals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame retardants chemicals market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The flame retardant apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,001.04 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (industries, firefighting and law enforcement, and others), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in fire mishaps is notably driving the flame-resistant clothing market growth.

The flame detectors market share is expected to increase to USD 427.68 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. This report extensively covers flame detectors market segmentation by product (single UV, single IR, dual UV/IR, triple IR, and multi IR) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the flame detectors market during the forecast period is the increase in the number of industry safety performance standards

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,945.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADEKA Corp., Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Frank Beirne Fabrics, ICL Group Ltd., Intochemicals BV, Italmatch Chemicals Spa, J.M. Huber Corp., Kafrit Industries 1993 Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nabaltec AG, NEWOS GmbH, PENGG KABEL GmbH, Perimeter Solutions LP, PHARMORGANA GmbH, Stahl Holdings B.V., and Wego Chemical Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global flame retardants chemicals market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global flame retardants chemicals market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Halogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Halogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Halogen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Halogen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Halogen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Intumescent coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Intumescent coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Intumescent coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Intumescent coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Intumescent coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Inorganic flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Inorganic flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Inorganic flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Inorganic flame retardants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Inorganic flame retardants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Nitrogen flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Nitrogen flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Nitrogen flame retardants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Nitrogen flame retardants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Nitrogen flame retardants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Phosphorous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Phosphorous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Phosphorous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Phosphorous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Phosphorous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electricals and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Electricals and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Electricals and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Electricals and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Electricals and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Textiles and plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Textiles and plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Textiles and plastics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Textiles and plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Textiles and plastics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 128: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 129: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 131: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.4 Albemarle Corp.

Exhibit 133: Albemarle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Albemarle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Albemarle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Albemarle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Albemarle Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.6 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 148: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Frank Beirne Fabrics

Exhibit 153: Frank Beirne Fabrics - Overview



Exhibit 154: Frank Beirne Fabrics - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Frank Beirne Fabrics - Key offerings

12.9 ICL Group Ltd.

Exhibit 156: ICL Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: ICL Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: ICL Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: ICL Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Italmatch Chemicals Spa

Exhibit 160: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Overview



Exhibit 161: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Italmatch Chemicals Spa - Segment focus

12.11 J.M. Huber Corp.

Exhibit 164: J.M. Huber Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: J.M. Huber Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: J.M. Huber Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: J.M. Huber Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Kafrit Industries 1993 Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Kafrit Industries 1993 Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Kafrit Industries 1993 Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Kafrit Industries 1993 Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Lanxess AG

Exhibit 171: Lanxess AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Lanxess AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Lanxess AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Lanxess AG - Segment focus

12.14 Nabaltec AG

Exhibit 175: Nabaltec AG - Overview



Exhibit 176: Nabaltec AG - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Nabaltec AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Nabaltec AG - Segment focus

12.15 NEWOS GmbH

Exhibit 179: NEWOS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 180: NEWOS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: NEWOS GmbH - Key offerings

12.16 PENGG KABEL GmbH

Exhibit 182: PENGG KABEL GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 183: PENGG KABEL GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 184: PENGG KABEL GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Perimeter Solutions LP

Exhibit 185: Perimeter Solutions LP - Overview



Exhibit 186: Perimeter Solutions LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: Perimeter Solutions LP - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 188: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 189: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 190: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 191: Research methodology



Exhibit 192: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 193: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 194: List of abbreviations

rate of industrialization: Several products from the global diversified chemicals market are used in various industries, including automotive, polymer modification, chemicals, and consumer goods. The growth of the global diversified chemicals market is highly influenced by the growing rate of industrialization across the world, especially in emerging economies.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio