FlameCraft Launches the Brand New Quadro Fire Pit

News provided by

Woodland Direct

30 Aug, 2023, 09:57 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlameCraft is excited to announce the Quadro Fire Pit, a new masterpiece, exclusively offered by Woodland Direct. This contemporary design features a clean, geometric shape that perfectly compliments any modern outdoor space.

Continue Reading
The Quadro fire pit
The Quadro fire pit

The Quadro Fire Pit boasts a square 48-inch frame made from lightweight glass-fiber reinforced concrete, with 40% recycled materials. Easy to assemble and built to last, "this two-piece GFRC fire pit is made to impress both installers and enjoyers alike", according to Ben Morris, Product Development Specialist at FlameCraft.

Ideal for outdoor gatherings, the Quadro Fire Pit creates a warm and inviting atmosphere for friends and family. It comes with all necessary components and offers 36 color combinations. Customers can choose from a variety of media options, such as fire glass or logs, to create their desired look.

FlameCraft's Quadro Fire Pit provides a stylish and functional addition to any outdoor space. Its modern design is sure to be a conversation starter at any gathering, making it a must-have for any homeowner looking to enhance their outdoor living experience.

For more information, please visit the Woodland Direct website at www.woodlanddirect.com or contact Mason Super at [email protected] or  (877)-771-2925.

SOURCE Woodland Direct

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.