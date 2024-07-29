FlameCraft Unveils Revolutionary 3D Printed Fire Pit

AUBURN HILLS, Mich, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlameCraft is excited to announce the launch of The Reform Collection , a groundbreaking 3D-printed fire pit available exclusively online starting September 2024. This innovative product marks a new era in outdoor living, combining cutting-edge design with sustainable practices.

FlameCraft Reform

The Reform Collection by FlameCraft is created using advanced 3D concrete printing technology at a CemTech facility in Oceanside, CA. This allows for precise and customizable designs, ensuring a unique and durable fire pit that enhances any outdoor space with custom colors, textures, and design elements tailored to customers' wants and needs. Made from high-quality cement, the Reform Collection is built to withstand the elements, providing long-lasting beauty and functionality.

"FlameCraft was designed with innovation at its core. This isn't just another concrete fire pit; it's our opportunity to lead in custom fire pits using cutting-edge technology," said Mike Vennard, VP of Business Development at Woodland Direct. "Partnering with CemTech presented a unique chance to advance our expertise and revolutionize the industry together. Our collaboration allows us to push the boundaries of design and customization, setting a new standard for what outdoor living products can be."

FlameCraft embraces the power of 3D concrete printing for mass customization, meeting specific design needs with precision and creativity. Customers can expect a fire pit that not only stands out in its composition but also aligns with eco-friendly practices.

"We believe the FlameCraft Reform Collection will revolutionize outdoor experiences," added Jason Martin, CMO at CemTech. "3D concrete printing offers unparalleled design flexibility, eliminating the need for traditional molds and significantly accelerating speed to market. By leveraging 3DCP, we can deliver designs tailored to the unique requirements of each project, enhancing both efficiency and creativity in the precast concrete industry."

For more information, please visit the Woodland Direct website at www.woodlanddirect.com or contact Mason Super at [email protected] or (877) 771-2925.

