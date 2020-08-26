Flamingo Las Vegas Celebrates New Partnership With Famed Potter And Designer Jonathan Adler

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Las Vegas has launched a new partnership with famed potter and designer Jonathan Adler. Influenced by the resort's rich history and iconic imagery throughout nearly 75 years, Adler has elevated elements of style throughout Flamingo Las Vegas, including an exclusive lamp inspired by resort's namesake bird that will be installed in renovated rooms throughout 2020. Adler has also created a line of bespoke retail items available for purchase at the Flamingo Promenade store. Ranging from beach towels, sculptures, mugs, poker chip sets and more, the unique collection of treasures has been carefully curated by Adler and all reflect his stylish sensibilities and irreverent point-of-view. With pricing from $25 to $150, the Jonathan Adler x Flamingo Las Vegas retail items can be purchased in store or ordered by phone for shipping at 702-733-3361.

Photo credit: Flamingo Las Vegas

"Flamingo Las Vegas is an icon – it's impossible to think of Las Vegas without thinking of the Flamingo," said Adler. "It was a thrill to be able to create a collection that combines Flamingo Las Vegas' rich history with my favorite fresh, modern colors, patterns and the glamour of the city itself. Forget tiny shampoo bottles – these pieces are what you'll want to stuff in your suitcase to take home."

"We are grateful and thrilled that Jonathan Adler has lent his remarkable talent to Flamingo Las Vegas," said Ken Janssen, senior vice president and general manager of Flamingo Las Vegas. "Adler has focused his fresh and modern approach to style to creatively marry the classic Vegas appeal that Flamingo has embodied for nearly 75 years. We are certain our guests will appreciate his skillful design work in each hotel room and throughout the resort."

Additionally, Adler contributed his talent to the newly opened Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse inside the resort, designing a custom hand-beaded flamingo piece that took nearly 100 hours to make. The stunning piece overlooking the restaurant's centerpiece bar contains a dazzling cornucopia of glass beads of varying heights and patterns within patterns for a sense of depth and dimension.

In early 2019, Flamingo Las Vegas completed a $156 million room renovation, with two-thirds of the 3,500 total guest rooms and suites redesigned in the past four years. The remodeled rooms feature contemporary, retro-chic designs that celebrate the resort's iconic history, with vibrant hues of gold and bright pops of flamingo pink. The most recent phase of renovations also introduced new Bunk Bed Rooms and one of the largest dedicated Bunk Bed Suites in the United States.

Flamingo Las Vegas has implemented Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Caesars," "Caesars Entertainment", or the "Company") new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas.

About Flamingo Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the recently renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as new Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool Dayclub, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options with eateries such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's and the latest addition and the newly opened, vintage-inspired Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including Derek Hough, CeeLo Green, Piff The Magic Dragon, the late-night adult revue X Burlesque, An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert and RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

About Jonathan Adler

Potter, designer, and author Jonathan Adler launched his namesake brand after leaving his day job to pursue his first love: pottery. In 1993, Barneys bought his collection of pots, and five years later, he opened his first store in Soho. Jonathan's desire to design all the bits one needs to create a flawlessly chic home lead to more and more. Today, Jonathan Adler is a design company with stores worldwide, a thriving e-commerce site, a full slate of residential and commercial projects, and a wholesale business with over 1000 points of distribution globally. It is dedicated to bringing Modern American Glamour to your life.

