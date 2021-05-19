Flamingo Scooters partners with Trailze to make turn-by-turn navigation an integral part of the Flamingo app

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Scooters, the leading New Zealand-based micromobility operator, today announced that it is partnering with Trailze to offer an integrated navigation experience to its riders.

Flamingo Scooters, founded by recent graduates Jacksen Love and Nick Hyland, is currently active in Christchurch and in Wellington, where it has recently outscored global operator Lime to win a 3-year licensing period.

With the integration of the Trailze turn-by-turn navigation SDK, Flamingo is doubling down on safety and rider experience. "We are excited to work with Trailize to bring their powerful real-time navigation to our customers, as navigation is key to safe travel on micromobility" said Flamingo co-founder and CTO, Nick Hyland.

Micromobility is surging in cities around the world, powered by operators offering convenience and ease of use, embraced by riders who value speed and efficiency, and encouraged by cities desperate to sustainably free up their streets and reduce air pollution.

However, many are still worried about the safety of riding bikes and scooters, with at least 37% citing safety as a major challenge ( Ramboll, 2021 ). Cities are also increasingly prioritizing safety, scoring operators on how safe their services are when deciding which operators will be granted a permit.

Trailze patented technology offers the safest routes, prioritizing the use of bike lanes and traffic-calmed streets, and taking into account new bike lanes–including "pop-up" lanes that many riders may not be aware of.

Flamingo and Trailze are set to transform the ride experience for Flamingo's current riders, and attract many potential customers who are currently hesitant to switch from cars to micro vehicles.

Ronen Bitan, CEO at Trailze said, "Flamingo is a trailblazer in the micromobility space. We share their vision and their focus on ride safety, and are thrilled to have them as our customers."

About Flamingo

Flamingo is an electric scooter sharing company based in New Zealand. Flamingo's mission is to offer people a first and last mile transport option that reduces reliance on cars, eases congestion on roads and helps people get around in a safe and environmentally-friendly way.

About Trailze

Trailze, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, is a global leader in micromobility navigation solutions. Trailze offers a comprehensive suite of navigation and geolocation services that can be instantly integrated into any location-aware app or service.

For further information about Flamingo: [email protected]

For further information about Trailze: [email protected]

SOURCE Trailze; Flamingo

Related Links

www.flamingo-creative.co.uk

