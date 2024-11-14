Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation at AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research on RNAs as Drivers, Targets, and Therapeutics in Cancer

-Flamingo is developing two RNA therapies for cancer: danvatirsen, an antisense oligonucleotide in Phase 2 PEMDA-HN study, and FLM-7523, a MALAT1 inhibitor approaching Phase 1-

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced an oral presentation at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research, RNAs as Drivers, Targets, and Therapeutics in Cancer, being held in Seattle, Washington from November 14-17, 2024.

Dr. Andrew Denker, Flamingo's Chief Medical Officer, will deliver an oral presentation on the Company's approach to developing RNA therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets for cancer indications. Dr. Denker will discuss Flamingo's novel oligonucleotide targeting the long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) MALAT1, FLM-7523, discovered by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, which has recently completed IND-enabling preclinical activities and is moving toward a Phase 1 First-in-Human trial in solid tumors. Flamingo's lead program, danvatirsen, is an antisense oligonucleotide discovered by Ionis that selectively targets STAT3 mRNA and has shown clinical activity in HNSCC.

"I am excited that Flamingo's approach to leveraging RNA for cancer drug development will be showcased at this important scientific meeting," commented Dr. Denker. "Long noncoding RNAs, part of the genetic 'dark matter', are gaining attention as potential novel targets in cancer and other diseases. The antisense oligonucleotide therapeutic modality is uniquely suited for lncRNA targets, and FLM-7523 is one of the most advanced therapeutics in development. We look forward to highlighting our approach at the AACR Special Conference."

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: "Antisense Oligonucleotides as Therapeutics for Difficult-to-Drug Targets in Oncology"

Session Title: Plenary Session 6: Small RNA Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 3:30 pm

Presenting Author: Dr. Andrew Denker

Abstracts selected for presentation during the meeting (poster or oral) will be published as a freely available supplement in an AACR journal on the first day of the meeting. For more information, please visit the AACR Special Conference 2024 website.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and long non-coding RNAs. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Abrdn (formerly funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC), Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, and VIB.

Flamingo has initiated a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). A Phase I investigator initiated trial study has also been initiated evaluating danvatirsen as a monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax in AML/MDS patients.

For more information on Flamingo, please visit:

https://flamingotx.com

PEMDA-HN (head and neck cancer) on clinicaltrials.gov:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05814666

Danvatirsen monotherapy followed by combination with venetoclax in relapsed/ refractory AML and MDS on clincaltrials.gov:

https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05986240

Please engage with us on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flamingo-therapeutics .

Flamingo Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 366-3243

[email protected]

SOURCE Flamingo Therapeutics