Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced that company management will participate at several upcoming investor and industry conferences in October 2023:

Chardan 7 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference: October 2-3, 2023 , in New York, USA

Annual Genetic Medicines Conference: , in KBC Life Sciences Oncology Day: October 4, 2023 , in Brussels, Belgium

, in BIO Japan: October 11-13, 2023 , in Yokohama, Japan

, in 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum: October 17-18, 2023

During these conferences, Flamingo management will make presentations and are available to meet with potential investors and partners during one-on-one meetings.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with state-of-the art chemistries and a clinical-stage pipeline. The Company is initiating a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC and VIB.

