Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Flamingo Therapeutics

04 Apr, 2024, 07:00 ET

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

  • 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format, April 8-11, 2024.  Company management will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

  • BioTrinity London conference, being held April 23-24, 2024, in London, United Kingdom.  Stephane van Rooijen, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting during the Oncology R&D Spotlight session at 9:15 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. 

  • BioEquity Europe24, being held May 12-14, 2024, in San Sebastian, Spain and online.  Company management will meet with potential partners during the conference. Dr. van Rooijen will give a company presentation during the congress. 

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and long non-coding RNAs. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, Abrdn (formerly funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC) and VIB. 

Flamingo has initiated a Phase 2 trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

For more information on Flamingo, please visit:
https://flamingotx.com

PEMDA-HN on clinicaltrials.gov:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05814666

Danvatirsen monotherapy followed by combination with venetoclax in relapsed/ refractory AML and MDS on clincaltrials.gov:
https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05986240

Please engage with us on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/flamingo-therapeutics.

Flamingo Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
[email protected]

