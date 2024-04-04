Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format, April 8-11, 2024. Company management will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.





BioTrinity London conference, being held April 23-24, 2024 , in London , United Kingdom. Stephane van Rooijen , MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting during the Oncology R&D Spotlight session at 9:15 AM on Tuesday , April 23, 2024.





BioEquity Europe24, being held May 12-14, 2024 , in San Sebastian, Spain and online. Company management will meet with potential partners during the conference. Dr. van Rooijen will give a company presentation during the congress.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and long non-coding RNAs. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, Abrdn (formerly funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC) and VIB.

Flamingo has initiated a Phase 2 trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

For more information on Flamingo, please visit:

https://flamingotx.com



PEMDA-HN on clinicaltrials.gov:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05814666

Danvatirsen monotherapy followed by combination with venetoclax in relapsed/ refractory AML and MDS on clincaltrials.gov:

https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05986240

Please engage with us on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flamingo-therapeutics.

Flamingo Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

(858) 366-3243

[email protected]

SOURCE Flamingo Therapeutics