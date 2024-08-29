Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Annual Healthcare Conference, September 4-6, 2024 , Boston, MA

, PA Life Sciences Future Conference, September 18-19, 2024 , Philadelphia, PA

, 8 th Annual Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference, September 30-October 1, 2024 , NY

Annual Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference, , NY 4th Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 8-9, 2024

During these events, Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and long non-coding RNAs. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Abrdn (formerly funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC), Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, and VIB.

Flamingo has initiated a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). A Phase I investigator initiated trial study has also been initiated evaluating danvatirsen as a monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax in AML/MDS patients.

