Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at EACR 2024 Congress on FLM-7523 (FTX-001), a First-in-Class Inhibitor of the Long Non-Coding RNA MALAT1

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA , June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced a poster presentation on FLM-7523 (also referred to as FTX-001) at the Annual Congress of the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) 2024 Congress, being held in Rotterdam, Netherlands from June 10-13, 2024.

Flamingo will present preclinical results highlighting the candidate selection and characterization of FLM-7523, a novel oligonucleotide targeting MALAT1 for the treatment of cancer. Flamingo has advanced FLM-7523 through Phase 1 enabling preclinical activities and is planning for a First-in-Human trial in solid tumors.

EACR poster details are as follows:

Abstract#: EACR2024-0240

Title: "Preclinical development of FTX-001: First-in-class inhibitor of the long non-coding RNA MALAT1"

Session Title: Posters: Experimental/Molecular Therapeutics, Pharmacogenomics

Session Date and Time: June 11, 2024, from 11:00 to 20:15

Presenting Author: Dr. Marie-Aline Neveu

Abstracts related to the EACR meeting will be published online in a supplement to the FEBS journal, Molecular Oncology, the Congress App and the Congress Website. For more information, please visit the EACR 2024 website.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and long non-coding RNAs. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Abrdn (formerly funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC), Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, and VIB.

Flamingo has initiated a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). A Phase I investigator-initiated trial study has also been initiated evaluating danvatirsen as a monotherapy and in combination with venetoclax in AML/MDS patients.

For more information on Flamingo, please visit:

https://flamingotx.com

PEMDA-HN (head and neck cancer) on clinicaltrials.gov:

https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05814666

Danvatirsen monotherapy followed by combination with venetoclax in relapsed/ refractory AML and MDS on clincaltrials.gov:

https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05986240

