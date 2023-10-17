Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at ESMO Congress 2023

Flamingo Therapeutics

17 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced the presentation of a "Trials-in-Progress", or TiP, poster at the ESMO Congress 2023, taking place October 20-24, 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Members of the Flamingo leadership team, Andrew Denker, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, and Morgane Perdomini, PhD, Director Development, will be present at the congress.

Details of the TiP poster presentation are below:

Title: "PEMDA-HN, an Open-Label, Phase II, Randomized Controlled Study of Danvatirsen Plus Pembrolizumab Compared to Pembrolizumab Alone in Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (RM HNSCC)"
Presentation #: 943 TiP
Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
Presenting Author: Nabil F. Saba (Atlanta, United States of America)

More details can be found on the ESMO website.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with state-of-the art chemistries and a clinical-stage pipeline. The Company is initiating a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' (NCT05814666) evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC and VIB. 

For more information on Flamingo, please visit:
https://flamingotx.com
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05814666?term=pemda&draw=2&rank=1.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/flamingo-therapeutics.

Flamingo Media and Investor Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
[email protected]

SOURCE Flamingo Therapeutics

