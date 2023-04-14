Flamingo Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation on FTX-001 at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced a presentation at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 14-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

Flamingo will present preclinical results highlighting the candidate selection and characterization of FTX-001, a novel antisense oligonucleotide targeting MALAT1 for the treatment of cancer. Flamingo is currently advancing FTX-001 through Phase 1 enabling preclinical activities and is planning for a First-in-Human trial in solid tumors.

Details of the poster presentation are below:

Title: "Preclinical development of FTX-001: First-in-class inhibitor of the long non-coding RNA MALAT1"

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: New Drug Targets

Session Date and Time: Sunday Apr 16, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 16

Poster Board Number: 14

Published Abstract Number: 450

Abstracts and full session details are available through the AACR Annual Meeting planner: AACR Annual Meeting 2023 | Meetings | AACR

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with state-of-the art chemistries and a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and splice variants. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC and VIB.

Flamingo is initiating a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

For more information on Flamingo, please visit https://flamingotx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/flamingo-therapeutics.

