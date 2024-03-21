Flamingo Therapeutics Appoints Leading Medical Oncologist Ezra Cohen, MD to its Board of Directors

LEUVEN, Belgium and STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics ("Flamingo") today announced the appointment of Ezra Cohen, MD to its Board of Directors. Dr. Cohen is a leading medical oncologist and cancer researcher who brings unique and relevant expertise in the development of drugs, especially head and neck cancer, to the Flamingo board.

"Ezra is a recognized leader in oncology drug development and cancer research, and we feel privileged that he will join us as we continue to advance our lead therapeutic danvatirsen in the PEMDA-HN Phase 2 trial in Head & Neck Cancer (HNSCC) and a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)," said Stephane van Rooijen, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Flamingo.

Ezra Cohen, MD currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Oncology for Tempus AI. Prior to Tempus, he was most recently the Chief of the Division of Hematology-Oncology as well as the Associate Director of Clinical Science at UC San Diego (UCSD) Moores Cancer Center. Dr. Cohen also led the Precision Immunotherapy Clinic and co-directed the San Diego Center for Precision Immunotherapy at UCSD. Before UCSD, Dr. Cohen spent 15 years at the University of Chicago, where he was the co-director of the Head and Neck Cancer Program as well as Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Program Director.

Dr. Cohen commented, "The science and team at Flamingo are very impressive and I am excited to join the Board following the recent initiation of several important oncology clinical studies. I believe that Flamingo is uniquely positioned to improve the head and neck treatment landscape with its RNA-targeting approach, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver new therapeutic options for patients."

"His expertise in leading globally recognized cancer centers and helping many companies develop successful drugs enhances our Board and we look forward to Ezra's contribution," added Chris Mirabelli, PhD, Chairman of the Board of Flamingo.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with a clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and long non-coding RNAs. Flamingo has an alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors including Andera Partners, Bpifrance Large Venture, Bpifrance through its FABS and Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares funds, Eurazeo - Kurma Partners, Perceptive Advisors, PMV, Pontifax, Sphera, Abrdn (formerly funds managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC) and VIB.

Flamingo has initiated a Phase II trial 'PEMDA-HN' evaluating the STAT3 targeting agent danvatirsen, in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), and a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

