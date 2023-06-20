Flanders Scientific and Zunzheng Digital Video Introduce the XMP550 HDR Mastering Monitor, Showcasing Revolutionary QD-OLED Technology

News provided by

Flanders Scientific, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 11:08 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flanders Scientific and joint venture partner Zunzheng Digital Video are thrilled to unveil the world's first professional QD-OLED mastering monitor, the XMP550. This groundbreaking monitor features an innovative panel developed by Samsung Display and has made a remarkable debut at the esteemed CineGear Expo in Hollywood. The XMP550 has astounded professional colorists, editors, and cinematographers with its reference-grade HDR image, surpassing the image quality traditionally associated with smaller professional HDR monitors.

Continue Reading
XMP550 55" QD-OLED HDR Mastering Monitoring
XMP550 55" QD-OLED HDR Mastering Monitoring

Bram Desmet, CEO of Flanders Scientific, explains, "With an exceptional 55-inch QD-OLED panel, the XMP550 eliminates the need for compromise between smaller reference-grade HDR displays and larger non-reference client displays in professional content creation environments. It offers the best of both worlds by delivering truly reference-grade performance and professional connectivity, all within a form factor that is large enough for colorists and clients to view simultaneously."

The XMP550 boasts 12Gbps SDI connectivity, a durable all-metal chassis, and the GaiaColor AutoCal system. GaiaColor AutoCal revolutionizes the calibration process by allowing users to directly connect the industry's leading professional probes to the monitor, enabling fast, effortless, and accurate calibration across all color space standards. Mr. Wang, CEO of Zunzheng Digital Video, emphasized, "GaiaColor AutoCal strikes the perfect balance between simplicity and accuracy. When combined with this latest generation of QD-OLED panels, it delivers the stunning and consistent image quality that the Hollywood community has long desired in a larger form factor."

The XMP550 harnesses the latest generation of QD-OLED panels, delivering exceptional peak luminance performance, unparalleled off-axis viewing, and true RGB additive behavior, ensuring linear and precise color reproduction for both SDR and HDR content mastering applications. By employing the 55-inch QD-OLED panel, the XMP550 signifies a major industry shift, becoming the first large format HDR display that can be relied upon as the primary reference monitor while utilizing a panel technology that will also be found in leading consumer electronics televisions. This new technological parity between premium home TV panel technology and professional HDR monitoring panel technology will allow filmmakers to preserve their creative intent direct to the home better than ever before.

With the introduction of the XMP550, Flanders Scientific and Zunzheng Digital Video aim to spearhead the adoption of QD-OLED as the premier display technology for professional content creation across all form factors. This monitor represents a significant step towards standardization and holds the promise of transforming the industry's approach to visual excellence.

For more information about the XMP550 HDR Mastering Monitor and Flanders 
Scientific's innovative display solutions, please visit https://flandersscientific.com/XMP550/

About Flanders Scientific

Flanders Scientific is an Alpharetta, GA based company offering high quality professional equipment to the production, post production, and broadcast industries globally. Flanders Scientific's products are trusted by many of the world's leading networks, studios, editors, cinematographers, and colorists to deliver the features and accuracy demanded by professional users.

About Zunzheng Digital Video

Zunzheng Digital Video Co. Ltd. is a leading designer of professional video equipment and solutions based in Shenzhen, China. With a strong focus on product innovations and technological advancement, Zunzheng Digital Video has established itself as a trusted partner for the film, television, and broadcast industries.

SOURCE Flanders Scientific, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.