Flanders Scientific’s XMP550 QD-OLED HDR Reference Monitor Clinches Esteemed HPA Engineering Excellence Award

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flanders Scientific, Inc. (FSI), a leading provider of professional reference displays, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking 55" XMP550 QD-OLED HDR Reference Monitor has been honored with a highly coveted Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Engineering Excellence Award. This accolade follows the monitor's previous triumph, having secured an esteemed Cine Gear Technical Award earlier this year. "We are honored to be the recipients of these prestigious awards recognizing the importance of this new type of HDR monitoring solution," said Bram Desmet, CEO at Flanders Scientific.

With professional connectivity, an all-metal industrial housing, and an advanced color management system featuring direct connect volumetric AutoCal, the XMP550 brings QD-OLED panel technology to the realm of professional HDR monitoring for the very first time.

Traditional professional HDR reference monitors have exhibited a wide variety of potential limitations including being limited to small sizes, relying on noisy fans for cooling, having poor off-axis viewing performance, exhibiting display color volume collapse, having lifted black levels, and suffering from halation/flare artifacts. The XMP550 addresses all of these concerns with a large format QD-OLED solution featuring 2,000nits peak luminance, 4,000,000:1 contrast, a truly RGB additive panel, passive cooling facilitated by a graphite heat sink and all-aluminum chassis, and the best off-axis performance of any FSI display to date. Thanks to these characteristics XMP550 operators and their clients will experience visuals with unprecedented quality and accuracy.

This state-of-the-art monitor takes HDR monitoring to new heights, elevating the creative process for professionals across the film, television, and content production industries. For more information about the XMP550 QD-OLED HDR Reference Monitor and Flanders Scientific, Inc.'s pioneering solutions, please visit FlandersScientific.com/XMP550/

About Flanders Scientific Inc.:
Flanders Scientific, Inc. (FSI) is a global leader in professional reference monitors. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, FSI's products have consistently redefined industry standards in terms of color accuracy, precision, and performance. Driven by a passion for empowering content creators, FSI's cutting-edge solutions have earned the trust of professionals across the film, television, and content production industries. For more information, please visit FlandersScientific.com.

About The Hollywood Professional Association:
The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) is a non-profit member association dedicated to recognizing, educating, and connecting businesses with a diverse community that provides creative and technical expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for professional content creation, distribution, and archive in the media and entertainment industry.

