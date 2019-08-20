Flâneur Wines Is Releasing A Cuvée for a Cause

"Everyone in the community has been so supportive of our efforts to revitalize the town's iconic structure. The town is literally abuzz because the building means so much to the residents of Carlton," says Marty Doerschlag, Founder & Owner of Flâneur Wines. "We truly feel like we are a part of this great community and this is our way of saying thank you for welcoming us with open arms."

The limited, magnum-only offering is outfitted with a replica of Carlton's newest mural that adorns the south side of the future home of Flâneur Wines. Boasting the tagline – Experience Art in Everyday Life – it was created as an homage to the mural that Ken Wright placed on the north side of the adjacent tower ten years prior. However, instead of paying tribute to Carlton's past, this new mural focuses squarely on the future of Carlton and the surrounding high-quality winemaking region.

Destined to be a collector's item, the 1.5L bottle retails for $150 and is 100% Pinot Noir from Flaneur's La Belle Promenade & Flanerie Estate Vineyards in addition to the storied X-Novo Vineyard in Eola-Amity Hills. In total, the charitable donation will translate to upwards of $30,000 for the local charity.

The highly anticipated new home of Flâneur Wines is set to advance the town of Carlton by offering a multitude of high-quality wine and food options.

Flâneur Wines at the Carlton Grain Elevator is scheduled to open September 7th & 8th.

Until then, you can find Flâneur Wines right next door in their Carlton tasting room operating seven days a week from 11-5pm.

SOURCE Flâneur Wines

