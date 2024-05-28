FLANIGAN'S DECLARES DIVIDEND

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced that on May 23, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 50 cents per share to shareholders of record on June 14, 2024, payable on June 28, 2024.

