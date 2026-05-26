FLANIGAN'S DECLARES DIVIDEND

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FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

May 26, 2026, 10:02 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced that on May 21, 2026 the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 60 cents per share to shareholders of record on June 10, 2026, payable on June 26, 2026.

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

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