FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

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FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

Aug 12, 2026, 16:12 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., August 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 27, 2026.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended June 28, 2025.




(in thousands, except per share amounts)















 13 Weeks Ended

 13 Weeks Ended





June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025










RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

42,678

$

39,864

PACKAGE STORE SALES

12,979

11,522

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

457

442

OTHER REVENUES


89

66

TOTAL REVENUES

$

56,203

$

51,894










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 





FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

2,061

$

1,392










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

1.11

$

0.75















 39 Weeks Ended

39 Weeks Ended





June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025










RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

124,464

$

117,732

PACKAGE STORE SALES

39,219

36,008

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,368

1,332

OTHER REVENUES


235

176

TOTAL REVENUES

$

165,286

$

155,248










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 





FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

5,741

$

4,137










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

3.09

$

2.23

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

21%

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