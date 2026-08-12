FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS
News provided byFLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
Aug 12, 2026, 16:12 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., August 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 27, 2026. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended June 28, 2025.
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
13 Weeks Ended
|
June 27, 2026
|
June 28, 2025
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
|
$
|
42,678
|
$
|
39,864
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
12,979
|
11,522
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
457
|
442
|
OTHER REVENUES
|
89
|
66
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$
|
56,203
|
$
|
51,894
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
$
|
2,061
|
$
|
1,392
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$
|
1.11
|
$
|
0.75
|
39 Weeks Ended
|
39 Weeks Ended
|
June 27, 2026
|
June 28, 2025
|
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
|
$
|
124,464
|
$
|
117,732
|
PACKAGE STORE SALES
|
39,219
|
36,008
|
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
|
1,368
|
1,332
|
OTHER REVENUES
|
235
|
176
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
$
|
165,286
|
$
|
155,248
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
|
$
|
5,741
|
$
|
4,137
|
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
|
BASIC AND DILUTED
|
$
|
3.09
|
$
|
2.23
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
Share this article