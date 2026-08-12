FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., August 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 27, 2026. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended June 28, 2025.













(in thousands, except per share amounts)





























13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended









June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025



















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 42,678

$ 39,864 PACKAGE STORE SALES



12,979



11,522 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



457



442 OTHER REVENUES





89



66 TOTAL REVENUES



$ 56,203

$ 51,894



















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO











FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 2,061

$ 1,392



















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE











BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 1.11

$ 0.75





























39 Weeks Ended

39 Weeks Ended









June 27, 2026

June 28, 2025



















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 124,464

$ 117,732 PACKAGE STORE SALES



39,219



36,008 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



1,368



1,332 OTHER REVENUES





235



176 TOTAL REVENUES



$ 165,286

$ 155,248



















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO











FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 5,741

$ 4,137



















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE











BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 3.09

$ 2.23

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.