Flanigan's Reports 3rd Quarter Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 30, 2018. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended July 1, 2017.

For the 13 weeks For the 13 weeks ended June 30, ended July 1, 2018 2017 REVENUES RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 23,322,000 $ 22,218,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 4,435,000 4,067,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 420,000 422,000 RENTAL INCOME 156,000 151,000 OWNER'S FEE 38,000 38,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 65,000 71,000 TOTAL REVENUES $ 28,436,000 $ 26,967,000 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO $ 1,043,000 $ 842,000 FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.56 $ 0.45

For the 39 weeks For the 39 weeks ended June ended July 30, 2017 1, 2017 RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 69,963,000 $ 66,086,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 14,314,000 12,936,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 1,243,000 1,208,000 RENTAL INCOME 471,000 462,000 OWNER'S FEE 113,000 113,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 181,000 178,000 TOTAL REVENUES $ 86,285,000 $ 80,994,000 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO $ 3,061,000* $ 2,554,000 FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.65 $ 1.37

*On December 22, 2017 the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("The Act") was signed into law, reducing the corporate income tax rate to 21%. Consequently, we recorded a decrease of approximately $268,000 to our net deferred tax asset, with a corresponding adjustment to deferred income tax expense for the thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2017.

