Flanigan's Reports 3rd Quarter Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 30, 2018.  The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended July 1, 2017. 

For the 13 weeks  

For the 13 weeks

ended June 30,  

ended July 1,

2018

2017

REVENUES

RESTAURANT FOOD AND

     BAR SALES                                    

$  23,322,000

$ 22,218,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES                             

4,435,000

4,067,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES              

420,000

422,000

RENTAL INCOME                                                

156,000

151,000

OWNER'S FEE                                                    

38,000

38,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME                            

65,000

71,000

TOTAL REVENUES                                      

$ 28,436,000

$  26,967,000

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO         

$    1,043,000

$       842,000

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.            

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

     BASIC AND DILUTED             

$             0.56

$            0.45

                                     

For the 39 weeks    

For the 39 weeks

ended June  

ended July

30, 2017

1, 2017

RESTAURANT FOOD AND

     BAR SALES

$  69,963,000

$  66,086,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

14,314,000

12,936,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,243,000

1,208,000

RENTAL INCOME

471,000

462,000

OWNER'S FEE

113,000

113,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

181,000

178,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$  86,285,000

$ 80,994,000

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

$    3,061,000*

$   2,554,000

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE

     BASIC AND DILUTED

$             1.65

$           1.37

*On December 22, 2017 the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("The Act") was signed into law, reducing the corporate income tax rate to 21%.  Consequently, we recorded a decrease of approximately $268,000 to our net deferred tax asset, with a corresponding adjustment to deferred income tax expense for the thirteen weeks ended December 30, 2017.

