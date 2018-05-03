FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles

"Walmart knows that consumers are looking for healthy alternatives in the baking aisle and with 50 percent less sugar than the leading mug cakes, there is no better option than the FlapJacked Mighty Muffin," said Jenn Bacon, co-founder and CBO of FlapJacked.

FlapJacked's mission is to create delicious, nutritional meals that fuel the body for people on the go. Mighty Muffins are made with the highest quality ingredients containing no preservatives, no artificial colors or flavoring - no artificial anything. FlapJacked is proud to use only ingredients such as whole grain oats, whey protein and pea protein to provide the body with the essentials it needs to stay healthy and feel great.

Made with 20 grams of protein, fiber, probiotics and just 10g of sugar or less, FlapJacked's Mighty Muffin became an instant fan favorite as soon as it hit stores three years ago. Perfect for busy mornings, simply add water, stir and microwave for 35 seconds for a delicious meal or snack on the go.

Walmart retails the Mighty Muffin at $2.48, the lowest price at any major retailer for a single Mighty Muffin. Walmart currently offers four different Mighty Muffin flavors including Chocolate Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter, Double Chocolate, and S'mores.

"While our Mighty Muffins have been available on shelves of retailers like GNC and Kroger for years, this is the first time the Mighty Muffin is available to such a mass audience in stores," Bacon said. "Ninety percent of Americans live within minutes of a Walmart store and now they have a healthier, new breakfast and snack option. We couldn't be more excited."

About FlapJacked

FlapJacked is a Colorado-based company focused on making foods you love with protein you need. Founded in 2012, FlapJacked's pancakes, muffins and cookies are easy-to-make, delicious and nutritious to keep active families on the go without having to compromise on eating clean. FlapJacked can be found online and in more than 20,000 stores such as Kroger, Walmart, Wegman's, GNC and more. For more information on FlapJacked and its products, please visit www.flapjacked.com.

