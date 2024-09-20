Flapmax Expands Collaboration with Intel to Launch Quantum AI Challenge

Collaboration to Catalyze Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing, Starting with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flapmax, in collaboration with Intel, today announced the launch of the Quantum AI Challenge, an initiative designed to foster innovation and collaboration among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The challenge invites students, faculty, and researchers to solve real-world problems using quantum computing and AI technologies. Applications open on September 20, 2024.

"Sustainability is a growing challenge as AI becomes ubiquitous, and quantum computing offers promising solutions for optimizing problem-solving capabilities in a more sustainable way," said Dr. Dave Ojika, CEO of Flapmax. "By partnering with Intel and HBCUs, we are providing the next generation of students and researchers with the tools and resources to explore AI and quantum computing, push the boundaries of scientific discovery, and drive meaningful impact across industries."

Building on the collaboration with Intel to accelerate AI innovation in underserved populations, the Quantum AI Challenge brings quantum computing to the mix. The challenge invites participants to define and solve complex optimization problems that have the potential to transform industries like healthcare, energy, material science, and supply chain. Selected teams will gain exclusive access to quantum computing hardware, AI tools, and mentorship from global experts, offering a unique platform for hands-on learning and innovation.

"AI and quantum computing represent the next frontiers in solving some of the world's most pressing challenges, and we're excited to support this initiative that empowers HBCU students to lead in this space," said Michael Campbell, General Manager, Education Client Division, Intel Corporation. "By providing access to Intel's cutting-edge AI hardware and tools, we hope to accelerate innovation and inclusion within the quantum community."

Participants will collaborate with AI and quantum computing experts to tackle global challenges and develop practical applications across key industries. Teams will define real-world optimization problems—such as healthcare resource allocation or energy grid optimization—and translate them into quantum algorithms and circuits. Selected teams will receive Intel AI PC to run Python-based quantum simulations enhanced with AI. Winning teams will present their solutions to a global audience, earning prizes, mentorship, and more.

Flapmax is committed to fostering partnerships that ignite technological growth across industries, strengthen local economies, and expand the local tech ecosystem. The Flapmax FAI Institute advances human potential with cutting-edge research and educational programs designed to prepare the workforce of the future. Through FAST Accelerator, in partnership with Microsoft, Flapmax empowers local entrepreneurs, small businesses, and startups with state-of-the-art technology and funding opportunities.

Participants of the Quantum AI Challenge will also benefit from access to FAST Accelerator as well as the HPC AI Forum— an event organized by Flapmax to bring together High-Performance Computing (HPC) centers across Africa to discuss advancements in HPC, AI and quantum computing. For more information or to participate in the event please contact @HPCAI .

The Quantum AI Challenge 2024 prioritizes HBCU students, faculty, and researchers working in teams of 2-5 members. Projects focused on healthcare, education, energy, material science, or other social-impact fields are of particular interest. For more information and to apply, visit www.flapmax.link/QAI-challenge.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel's innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

About Flapmax

Flapmax is a data and AI technology company partnering with leading technology providers around the globe to identify and accelerate sustainable technology solutions to improve communities worldwide. Our mission is to empower and transform lives through the widespread adoption of AI technology. Flapmax is scaling collaboration across borders and connecting entrepreneurs and innovators with digital transformation solutions, advanced AI models, and global partnerships.

