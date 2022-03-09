Flare Gas Recovery System Market size to increase by USD 1.40 Bn | Evolving opportunities in very large capacity flare gas recovery system segment | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report before purchasing.

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the environmental and economic benefits to refineries. In addition, the increased demand for FGRS in power generation applications and stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions will further drive the growth of the market.

Flare Gas Recovery System Market: Segment Highlights

By capacity, the market is analyzed by segments such as very large, large, medium, and small.

The market will observe significant growth in the very high-capacity flare gas recovery systems during the forecast period.

Very large FGRS is widely used in gas production and processing facilities to collect the maximum amount of flared gas and improve asset cost efficiency.

The increasing number of natural gas and oil companies are also driving the adoption of very large capacity FGRs to enhance energy usage.

These factors will be driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

36% of the growth will originate from the North American region.

Factors such as increased oil and gas activities, increased downstream demand for gases, and stringent laws against flaring of associated petroleum gases (APG) are driving the growth of the regional market.

The US and Canada are the key markets for flare gas recovery systems in North America .

are the key markets for flare gas recovery systems in . Countries such as the United Arab Emirates , Iran , China , and Russia will also emerge as key markets for flare gas recovery systems.

Notes:

The flare gas recovery system market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65% during the forecast period.

The flare gas recovery system market is segmented by Capacity (Very large, Large, Medium, and Small) and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

, , APAC, and , and ). The market is concentrated due to the presence of many established vendors holding a significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Baker Hughes Co., EMTIVAC Engineering Pty. Ltd., GENERON, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kavin Engineering And Services Pvt. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Ramboll Group AS, SoEnergy International, Srisen Energy Technology Co. Ltd, Transvac Systems Ltd., Wartsila Corp., and Zeeco Inc.

Flare Gas Recovery System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Iran, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., EMTIVAC Engineering Pty. Ltd., GENERON, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Kavin Engineering And Services Pvt. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Ramboll Group AS, SoEnergy International, Srisen Energy Technology Co. Ltd, Transvac Systems Ltd., Wartsila Corp., and Zeeco Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

