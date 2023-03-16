Flare Joins Smart Alert Holdings' Portfolio

BOSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flare Brand will now join a portfolio of companies owned by Smart Alert Holdings, "Smart Alert" and will become part of Flare Safety, Inc. Smart Alert is a company specializing in safety communications systems and is a pioneer and producer of personal safety devices.

Although the terms of the agreement are confidential, the transaction will enable Smart Alert to provide enhanced safety-related communication services to present Flare users, a vision and mission close to the hearts of Sara Dickhaus de Zarraga and Quinn Fitzgerald, who founded and launched Flare Jewelry in February 2020 with the ambition of redefining personal safety.

Built by survivors, Flare's safety communication system consists of a smart bracelet and mobile app that allows you to discreetly get help when you need it via the push of a hidden button. Since launch, the digitally native brand has built a strong community around its award-winning technology and provided over 1.5 million days of protection to its customers.

The innovation portfolio includes invisawear Technologies Corp., an industry leader producing smart jewelry for personal safety devices. "Flare is a company who has thoughtfully designed a product in service to the users' full spectrum of safety needs," said the Smart Alert leadership team. "When combined with Smart Alert's portfolio of companies, manufacturing expertise, and disruptive marketing, Flare's potential to grow its base and expand its offering to all people in need will be game-changing."

"Smart Alert shares our vision around innovation in the personal safety space and working to create a world where products like Flare don't have to exist and every person can feel safe and confident to live the life they deserve. We are excited for what the future holds for Flare under the direction of Smart Alert," said de Zarraga and Fitzgerald.

About Flare Jewelry

Flare is a safety communications system that empowers people to safely and discreetly take action in dangerous and uncomfortable situations. The Bluetooth-enabled bracelet and mobile app provide the wearer with several options to get help including sending a text to 5 contacts with their GPS location, request an incoming call (to disrupt uncomfortable or potentially dangerous interactions), or sending their information and live location directly to 911. Flare was named one of TIME's Best Inventions and Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. For more information about Flare, please visit www.getflare.com.

About Smart Alert Holdings

Smart Alert is a company whose mission is to provide solutions and services combining innovation and fashion to allow people to protect themselves and their loved ones. Statistics show that 1 out of every 6 American women has been a victim of an attempted or completed rape at some point in her lifetime. Smart Alert aims to decrease these awful statistics and positively empower people to feel safe, secure, and connected with its portfolio of safety products that are saving lives. The innovation portfolio includes wearable panic buttons, mobile application software connected with 24/7 security services, pepper spray, drink spiking prevention products, self-defense classes and free safety tips.

